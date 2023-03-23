Division 3: Lee's late heroics lifts Flint Beecher to semifinal victory over Ecorse

East Lansing — Ecorse coach Gerrod Abram knew his team came into the Division 3 state semifinal Thursday afternoon against perennial power Flint Beecher as a heavy underdog, especially since he was down three players, including high-scoring senior point guard Kenneth Morrast, who broke his hand in last week’s regional game.

Well, Ecorse (20-5) still had standout senior guard Malik Olafioye and played with Beecher — 23-4 and ranked No. 12 in The News Super 20 — for much of the game before Beecher earned a 64-54 victory at the Breslin Center.

Beecher, which has won six state championships since 2012, including the Division 3 state title in 2021, will play Traverse City St. Francis (24-4) in Saturday’s 4:30 title bout.

Ecorse battled back from a 13-4 deficit to pull within 40-39 on Olafioye’s 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining.

But, that would be as close as Ecorse would get the rest of the way, with Beecher going on a 15-5 run to open up a 55-44 cushion with senior guard Robert Lee Jr. leading the way.

Lee, who had struggled for most of the game, missing nine of his first 11 shots, scored nine during the pivotal run, including an inside shot, a three-point play (layup and free throw), a driving layup and a tip-in.

Lee made sure he would put an exclamation point to the victory when he had yet another three-point play with 1:09 remaining, making a dunk off a baseline move and getting fouled, making the free throw for a 60-48 lead.

Ecorse used man-to-man defense all season until Morrast’s injury. Ecorse used a zone to stay in the game against Beecher, then went man late.

“One thing I talked to them about is, once you get down you have to change your strategies up and our strategy in the zone we did an excellent job of trailing him and following him and staying on him, but when we came out pressuring and made adjustments to play man at the end, the floor was more spread open for him to be able to move and so he made some big time plays at the end,” Abram said of Lee, who scored 12 of his 17 points during the fourth quarter. Lee also had 12 rebounds to lead Beecher to a 31-26 edge on the glass.

Lee had plenty of support with senior forward Kevin Tiggs Jr. (17 points), junior guard Damarcus Burke Jr. (12) and junior guard Keyonta Menefield (10) also in double figures.

Olafioye, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and had the hot hand for most of the second half before missing three straight shots during Beecher’s run, one at the basket, then another on a short jumper and a 3.

“(He) had great leadership, him trying to play against two, three, four people at a time, him staying composed, trying to do everything he can to help his team win,” Abram said of Olafioye who averaged 32 points this season and has scored more than 2,000 points during his career, owning offers from Houston, Tennessee, Arizona State, UNLV, Boston College and others.

Sophomore Darrien Reddick got the start at point guard for the injured Morrast and did a solid job against Beecher’s press and trap, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting (3-of-8 3s) with more assists (five) than turnovers (three). Ecorse turned the ball over just 10 times.

“I’ve been watching him play basketball since he was 5 or 6 years old, and watching him play these last few games, I feel like a proud father,” Abram said. “It’s his first year playing varsity basketball, it’s a little different when you’re out there, and he did an outstanding job against that press, against their seniors. I’m just looking forward to two more years with him.”

Beecher second-year coach Marquis Gray, who played his college ball at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, still feels his team can play better.

“We figured we would wear them down, but I learned this from my Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Izzo, you put a little energy and effort to what the other team does, but you put the energy and effort on yourself and your habits and your defense and the strategy that you’re going to play, and we were trying to do that tonight,” Gray said.

Of course, Abram thinks things could have been different … if he had Morrast and the rest of his injured players on the Breslin floor.

“Without a doubt we would have won a championship if I had my whole squad, but that’s not to take nothing away from Flint Beecher,” said Abram of Ecorse which also played in a state semifinal last season, losing to Menominee.

Ecorse battled back from a 13-4 deficit which Beecher opened up with transition baskets off forced turnovers by knocking down three 3-pointers, two coming from junior guard Dennell Kemp Jr. and another by Reddick during a 13-3 run to open up a 17-16 lead.

Olafioye had 11 points and six rebounds to keep Ecorse close, trailing 30-26 at halftime with Burke soring 10 for Beecher, making two 3s.

Beecher took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter before Olafioye scored off a putback and then made the 3 to cut the deficit to 40-39, but Lee made sure Beecher would move on with his fourth-quarter heroics.

Beecher lost to eventual state champion Schoolcraft in last year’s state semifinal.

▶ Traverse City St. Francis 46, Niles-Brandywine 36: St. Francis used its size advantage to outrebound Niles-Brandywine by a 36-24 margin, including a 14-6 edge on the offensive end to win the semifinal game.

Wyatt Nausadis, a 6-4 senior guard, led St. Francis with 21 points, seven rebounds, including three offensive boards and seven steals. John Hagelstein, a 6-6 senior forward, had nine points and 15 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

St. Francis limited Niles-Brandywine (25-3) to 36.4% shooting, 15.4% (2-of-13) from 3-point range.

