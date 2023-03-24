Acuff, Sadler lift Cass Tech to OT win over Grand Blanc in Final Four

East Lansing — Detroit Cass Tech felt right at home Friday afternoon at the Breslin Center, which was kind of hard to believe, since it was making its first Final Four appearance in 30 years.

Grand Blanc came out in its Division 1 state semifinal against Cass Tech like it had never been at Breslin before, despite winning the state championship in 2021 and making a repeat appearance last season, losing in the final game.

In the end, it was Cass Tech sophomore sensation Darius Acuff who knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime, then scored four points in OT to lift his team to a 62-56 win.

Cass Tech — 26-1 and ranked No. 2 in The Detroit News' Super 20 — will play No. 5 Muskegon (26-2) in Saturday’s 12:15 state championship game.

Acuff finished with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He was 0-for-3 on 3-pointers and was scoreless for a stretch of 13 minutes in the second half before his big 3 sent the game into OT.

“I knew it was going in. It was going to be all net, or it was going off the backboard,” Acuff said. “Once I got open, I called for the ball and when I got it. I knew I was going to shoot it and it was going to go in.”

No. 4 Grand Blanc (25-3) had numerous chances to put the game away but turned the ball over three times during the final four minutes and also missed 3 of 5 free throws during the final 1:15, including the front end of a 1-and-1.

Grand Blanc still owned a 54-51 lead after Robert Williams made two free throws with 9.1 seconds left.

Cass Tech went the length of the floor, after a timeout, with freshman Corey Sadler pushing the ball up the floor and finding Acuff on top of the key for the 3 to force overtime.

“We were up three with under 30 seconds and we’ve been talking about just being disciplined, not letting anybody get behind you,” said Grand Blanc coach Tory Jackson. “This was supposed to be ours. We left money on the table.

“We made really good adjustments. The guys bought in for the most part. We just got undisciplined in the end. With what (6-3 junior forward Anthony) Perdue was able to do on a bum ankle, to be able to defend Acuff and hold him to two points in a half up to that point was huge. Acuff is a tough player, by far one of the best players we’ve played all year. Hats off to Acuff. I don’t know if he’ll make that shot again, off the glass, full head of steam with a hand contested. He might make it one out of 10 times.”

With Acuff shut down for much of the second half, it was Sadler — a Dream Team selection in The News' football team — who stepped up, scoring all 14 of his points during the second half and overtime. He also had four steals and three assists without a turnover in 18 minutes.

Sadler scored seven points during the third quarter, including a short jumper, a layup off a steal and a putback within a two-minute stretch to give Cass Tech a 41-39 lead. He also stripped Perdue of the ball, getting a steal for a transition basket by Mekhai Walker for a 45-41 cushion.

Sadler was in attack mode in the early minutes of overtime, making a free throw, then scoring in transition off a turnover for a 57-54 lead. Cass Tech led the rest of the way, including a transition basket by Acuff off a pass from Sadler.

“I told him he had to wake up and help me because they started doubling me more and I told him he had to attack the basket,” Acuff said of Sadler. “He brought it on defense and that translated to offense. He’s been doing that all year. Defense is his thing. He’s tough, so I wasn’t really surprised with what he did, just happy for him.”

Grand Blanc dominated the glass, holding a 41-29 rebounding advantage, 16-9, on the offensive end to outscore Cass Tech by a 21-6 margin on second-chance points.

However, Grand Blanc also had 18 turnovers.

“We just didn’t handle the pressure,” Jackson said. “One of our keys on our offensive game plans and scouting report was limiting turnovers. Look up and we had 18 turnovers and you can’t beat great teams like that with 18 turnovers. We just didn’t handle the pressure like we were supposed to like men. At times, when we did, we went up, we came back and took the lead and then we relaxed. We didn’t stay consistent with it and that was the frustrating part.”

Grand Blanc had one of the premier players in the state in senior point guard RJ Taylor — and he hardly shot the ball, especially in the first half. The flashy Taylor, who showcased great quickness and ball-handling skills, was too unselfish, often resulting in possessions ending with turnovers.

Taylor, who will play next year at Northern Iowa, was limited to nine points and six rebounds, making just 3 of 12 shots, going 1-of-4 on 3-pointers and having more turnovers (four) than assists (three).

And, it was Taylor who had 15 points in Grand Blanc’s state-title win, then scored 28, making 7 of 10 3-pointers in the championship game loss to Warren De La Salle last year.

“We knew Grand Blanc was a very difficult team to prepare for because of the dynamics of their team,” Cass Tech coach Steve Hall siad. “RJ could be very impactful without scoring, so I knew that I could control him from the scoring standpoint, but he creates for all other people, so I had to determine if I wanted to double him to get the ball out of his hands because he’s dynamic in terms of helping others.”

Cass Tech senior guard Kenneth Robertson scored 15 and helped out defensively against Taylor, saying Sadler guarded him for the majority of the second half.

“We didn’t go box-and-one or anything like that, just put our best defenders on him, C.J. (Sadler) and me at the last second, but Sadler the most,” Robertson said of defending Taylor, who entered the game with a 19-1 postseason record for Grand Blanc.

Acuff set the tempo, attacking the basket and scoring off runners in the lane or driving layups to help his team to a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter.

Robertson was also a factor, scoring nine first-half points, including a 3 to keep Cass Tech ahead at the half, 26-25.

Grand Blanc shot just 34.6% from the field in the first half, going just 1-of-8 on 3-pointers, with Taylor limited to four points, taking just five shots.

It was in the first half when Grand Blanc dominated the glass, holding a 20-10 rebounding edge, 9-2 on the offensive end, but still having trouble finishing at the basket.

Grand Blanc senior Tae Boyd finished with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), with 7-of-13 from the field, while his teammates went just 13-of-42.