Ferndale, Grand Rapids South Christian advance to Div. 2 boys basketball state final

East Lansing – The third time was the charm, well at least for Ferndale taking a trip to the Breslin Center to compete in a Division 2 state semifinal and finally coming away with a win.

After losses to Grand Rapids Catholic Central the previous two years in state semifinal games, Ferndale earned yet another trip and this time took care of business, defeating Saginaw 65-60 on Friday night.

Ferndale – 20-8 and ranked No. 18 in The News Super 20 poll – will play the Romulus Summit Academy-Grand Rapids South Christian winner in Saturday night’s state championship game.

Ferndale 6-foot-3 senior guard Caleb Renfroe got things done on both ends of the court, contributing 16 points, blocking three shots and taking two charges during the second half after Saginaw used a 22-8 third-quarter run to turn a 10 point deficit (34-24) into a 46-42 lead.

Renfroe started the comeback when he made a short jumper to pull Ferndale within 46-44, then took a charge at the other end with 27.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

Renfroe took another charge with 6:12 remaining and scored inside to pull Ferndale within 52-51 with four minutes remaining.

Renfroe also blocked a shot with less than two minutes remaining, scored inside on a backdoor play to open up a 59-55 lead and made a free throw for a 64-60 advantage with 13.2 seconds left.

“Those are the things that we always talk about, the intangibles, valuing small and they (Renfroe, Cameron Reed) epitomize that, taking charges, going after loose balls and did a good job down the stretch when we needed a bucket and ran a backdoor play and they already knew what we were calling too, so we did a good job of executing it,” said Ferndale coach Juan Rickman of Renfroe and his point guard Cameron Reed.

“We just stayed the course, just like our season. We started out 1-and-5, 1-and-6 and stayed the course. We were up seven or eight points and they came back, and they got the lead and we stayed the course.”

Christopher Williams, a 6-5 senior forward, had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds), including a dunk off a steal to open the second half for a 34-24 lead. Reed scored 12, making 8-of-10 free throws and 6-7 senior Jayden Hardiman, 10 points and six rebounds.

Ferndale made 19-of-27 free throws and needed every one of them since it shot just 34.9 percent and made just 2-of-24 3s.

Ferndale held the 34-24 lead before Saginaw senior guard Javarie Holliday heated up, scoring 15 during a 22-8 run for the 46-42 lead, making three transition baskets and knocking down three 3s.

“We told Cameron to stop falling asleep,” joked Rickman on what his thought process was when Holliday got going. “We had a scout, and we weren’t honoring the scout and we were losing our guys and that’s the detail that we talk about that we can’t play mindless basketball.

“That’s on our board to resist the urge to play mindless basketball and that’s offense and defense, and in that third quarter we played a lot of mindless basketball. We lost track of the scout. We lost track of our man. We acted like we didn’t know that he (Holliday) was the best player on the floor for them. He’s a good player, so going into the next game we have to pay attention to detail and can’t fall asleep.”

In past years on the big stage Ferndale wouldn’t recover. This time around Reed, Renfroe and Williams would made sure Ferndale finished strong for the opportunity to play for the state championship.

Williams scored all 12 of his points during the second half, making 6-of-8 shots. He also had three offensive rebounds during the final two quarters.

“Chris got going,” said Reed of Williams. “He had a motor and once he got his motor going, he’s kind of hard to stop.”

Holliday finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 3s. Junior Brandon McCune had 17 points, making 6-of-10 shots, 5-of-9 3s.

McCune came off the bench to score nine in the second quarter, all 3s, when Saginaw (21-7) shot just 33 percent from the field.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Saginaw coach Julian Taylor. “Basketball is a game of spurts and I thought we made our run, just made a few mistakes down the line in that fourth quarter that really cost us the game.”

Grand Rapids South Christian 40, Romulus Summit Academy 35

Grand Rapids South Christian gutted out a 40-35 state semifinal win over Romulus Summit Academy Friday night to advance to its first championship game since earning the Class B state title in 2005.

South Christian (25-3) was playing without 6-foot-3 standout sophomore guard Carson Vis (17.7-point average) who broke both wrists during the regional final.

“What a battle, that’s what it’s all about for our state, east side, west side, two great teams, a lot of great players, two great coaches,” said South Christian coach Taylor Johnson. “I have a ton of respect for (Summit Academy coach) Mark White, the program that he does. We just kind of found a way here tonight.”

Senior guard Jacob DeHaan scored 14, making 7-of-11 shots while junior guard Jake Vermaas scored 10 with six assists, making six free throws during the final two minutes of overtime.

Summit Academy – 25-3 and ranked No. 8 – which was making its first state semifinal appearance, battled back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime when Dominic Krzesowiak made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds left to pull his team even at 31.

Summit Academy struggled with its shooting all night, making just 24 percent of its first-half shot to trail 19-13 at halftime.

Krzesowiak had made just 1-of-8 shots, missing all three of his deep shots until he forced overtime.

Summit Academy 6-foot-4 senior forward James Wright opened up overtime with a jumper to give his team a 33-31 before South Christian’s Nate Brinks answered with a 3 to take a 34-33 lead.

“It was huge,” said DeHaan of Brinks’ 3. “I don’t think Nate gets enough credit for the player that he is. I think that he’s the best on ball defender in the state and that shot that he hit was awesome.”

Brinks then got a steal, leading to Jake Vermaas’ two free throws for a 36-33 cushion.

“Nate’s a tough kid,” said Johnson of Brinks. “That kid is playing with a torn labrum. You talk about a competitor. His on-ball defense on 32 (Dontez Scott), I felt like he shut him down for the most part and he’s a tremendous talent.”

Summit Academy missed another 3, leading to a foul which sent Vermaas back to the line where he made two more free throws with 56.7 seconds left for a 38-33 advantage.

Amir Perryman hit a short jumper to bring Summit Academy within 38-35 with 40 seconds left and it had another chance to force overtime, but Dontez Scott’s 3 missed the mark and Vermaas closed out the game by making two more free throws.

Wright finished with 13 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting with Scott limited to four points on 2-of-12 shooting with Brinks slowing him down

