Division 2 basketball: Late surge fuels Ferndale to first title in 57 years

East Lansing – It’s been a long, dark 57 years for Ferndale since it last won a boy’s high school basketball championship.

But thanks to a grinding effort Saturday night at Breslin Center, the drought is over via a 44-38 win against a smoking hot Grand Rapids South Christian team that had won 16 straight games entering the Division 2 championship game.

Ferndale senior guard Noah Blocker shot just 3-of-9 from the field, but a trio of buckets and a drawn charge helped Ferndale cushion its fourth quarter lead. Meanwhile, senior wing Christopher Williams led the scoring for Ferndale with 16 points, connecting on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

“I keep telling myself, like, I’m always gonna make shots and I gotta do other things then just shoot the ball and score,” Blocker said. “I gotta get back on defense, make sure I bring the energy to the team, get charges. So I just had to make sure that I’ll be the energy guy on the team so we can pick ourselves back up and get the dub.”

6-foot-6 South Christian senior forward/center Sam Medendorp was a problem for Ferndale, a constant headache in the paint contesting shots and pulling down rebounds. He also hit all of his first three field goal attempts, including a clinical pick-and-roll that gave him a wide open layup in the second quarter.

But Ferndale was able to solve him, holding Medendorp to just one point in the second half and knocking down outside shots.

Points came at a premium in the first quarter for both teams. Medendorp made his mark early with three quick blocks, running the floor on the second one before missing both free throws.

Meanwhile, Ferndale shot just 1-of-7 from the field to start, but a turnover at the top of the key led to a thunderous breakaway dunk from Williams as an ignition. Ferndale then got a stop on the other end of the floor and junior guard Markiese Young hit a 3-pointer to take an 8-4 lead into the second quarter.

Ferndale applied a full-court press in the second quarter, but South Christian was able to weather the chaos and took a 13-11 lead. Ferndale answered with a 3-pointer, but it was South Christian that took the lead into halftime.

With time winding down, senior guard Nate Brinks nailed a stepback 3-pointer from the corner and South Christian led 16-14 at halftime. Ferndale shot just 23.8% from the field in the first half while South Christian wasn’t much better at 35%.

South Christian led by as many as six points in the third quarter, but Ferndale kept fighting to stay in the game. Ferndale senior guard Caleb Renfroe drew a charge midway through the quarter and smacked his head hard on the floor. He left the game momentarily, but checked back in with under three minutes to play in the third.

On the ensuing possession, Williams nailed a 3-pointer to cut the South Christian lead to 21-19. South Christian answered by extending the lead to six, but Ferndale chopped right back on junior guard Trenton Ruth’s 3-pointer a couple minutes after he blew a wide open transition layup.

“Even though he didn’t score some of those, he had a lot of hockey assists,” Ferndale head coach Juan Rickman said of Williams’ performance. “They were good assists where he made a good pass to someone else that made the assist, so I am proud of his development.”

When the intense quarter finally came to a close, the teams were tied at 28 after an acrobatic layup from Ferndale senior guard Cameron Reed.

Ferndale took its first lead since late in the second quarter at 31-28 on senior guard Noah Blocker’s 3 from the corner. He brought high energy minutes off the bench, highlighted by a drawn charge moments after his make from downtown.

The lead then stood at 36-30 off a corner 3-pointer from Williams, bringing him to 16 points on the night.

“I thought our intensity picked up,” Rickman said of the fourth quarter. “Chris picked it up a lot with detail, Noah finally hit some shots which helped us.”

Ferndale kept its lead around six points for the remainder of the game while South Christian fouled to extend the match. South Christian couldn’t catch a late break, ultimately falling 44-38.

“Coaching these kids right here is unbelievable,” said South Christian first-year head coach Taylor Johnson. “These are great kids, great student athletes. And I’m telling you, this is the best year of my life and we are winners in my book all day long. What we went through and what we accomplished, I mean, this is just an unbelievable feeling. We were right there man. We were right there tonight.”

Rickman was pleased with his team as well.

“Honestly, I’m just proud of these guys,” Rickman said.

Sam Sklar is a freelance writer.