Nebel fills stat sheet to lift Munising to first state basketball championship in Division 4

East Lansing — Kane Nebel made sure Munising would make the most of its historical trip from the U.P. to the Breslin Center, putting on a show in the Division 4 state championship game Saturday morning to lift his team to a 39-37 win over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

It was Munising’s first state title in program history and first time the team made the trip across the Mackinac Bridge to play for a state championship.

It was the lowest scoring title game in Class D/Division 4 history, and the mammoth Munising following could care less, yelling “U.P. Power,” and standing and cheering their heroes in the postgame celebration before taking the long six-hour trip back home.

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian entered as the defending state champs, also losing to Detroit Douglass in the 2021 state title bout, feeling right at home at the Breslin.

Tri-Unity Christian opened the game with a 8-2 lead, making sure Munising knew all about its physical presence … and 3-point shooting ability in the opening minutes.

Roy Fogg opened the game with a 3-pointer, Akais Giplaye followed with a putback and Jordan VanKlompenberg knocked down a 3 to open up the 8-2 cushion before Nebel went to work.

Nebel started Munising’s comeback when he went the length of the floor following a steal for a layup. He later grabbed a rebound, penetrated and found Hayden Rockhill all alone in the left corner for a 3 before time expired to give Munising a 9-8 lead after one.

Nebel continued his strong play the rest of the game, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and six assists against just one turnover in all 32 minutes of play.

“His basketball IQ is really high, and he likes to get his teammates involved and he probably almost averages a quadruple double,” said Munising coach Terry Kienitz of Nebel. “For as much ball handling that he does to have one turnover is crazy. He’s been doing that all year with us, especially late in the game when we know they (opponents) are fouling and sending two guys. He handles the ball a lot for us and doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Munising (27-1) made the plays necessary of a champion, using a 10-2 run to turn a 30-29 deficit into a 39-32 lead, starting with Nebel’s pass to Cully Trzeciak for a 3-pointer with 2:10 left and ending with Nebel’s two free throws with 18.6 seconds remaining.

“Thursday I was kind of in a slump, missed a lot and shooters shoot and you have to keep shooting and it felt good,” said Trzeciak who scored four in a 55-44 state semifinal win over Marine City Cardinal Mooney Thursday, making just 1-of-5 shots and missing all three of his 3-pointers.

It was during the pivotal run when Munising forced four turnovers, including two steals by Nebel and one apiece by Trzeciak and Trever Nolan.

“It’s something that we’ve preached all year, just trying to have more defensive intensity than we have in the past, especially after a big shot like that, the crowd gets going and all five of us definitely have that extra gear that we can jump into when something like that happens,” Nebel said.

Nebel was the catalyst for Munising during the second quarter when he made a 3 from the left corner to open up a 14-10 lead, then scored a transition basket off another steal and made two free throws for a 18-12 advantage and blocked a shot in the final seconds to make sure Munising would enter the locker room with the lead (18-15).

Tri-Unity Christian (22-7) made just 5-of-21 shots from the field before VanKlombenberg made his second 3 to pull within 18-15.

Tri-Unity Christian even had problems from the line when Giplaye missed two free throws before rebounding his own miss for a putback to cut the gap to 16-12.

At the time, Giplaye had as many rebounds (seven) as Munising’s entire team, also getting five at the offensive end to lead to Tri-Unity Christian’s second, third and even fourth chance opportunities.

Tri-Unity Christian, which shot just 31.1 percent from the field for the game and made 4-of-19 3-pointers, held a 39-17 rebounding advantage, 17-2 on the offensive end, to outscore Munising 13-0 on second-chance opportunities.

However, Munising forced Tri-Unity Christian into 15 turnovers, six coming during the fourth quarter.

VanKlompenberg had 15 points and seven rebounds with Fogg contributing 11 points and seven rebounds and Giplaye, four points and 13 rebounds, six on the offensive end.

Jack Dusseault had eight points and six rebounds for Munising and Trzeciak scored five with the 3 being his lone field goal.

“We played great defense, just didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Tri-Unity Christian 36th year coach Mark Keeler who has guided his team to five state championships since 1996. “They played great defense. They were committed to not letting us score in the paint. I’m disappointed in our offense. I thought we took a lot of bad shots. They weren’t bad shots, but they were rushed.

“We weren’t ready for 14 (Trzeciak) to knock down that 3. It was gigantic, a nice shot under pressure and then 0 (Nebel) did a great job of taking care of the ball.”