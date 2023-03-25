Division 3 basketball: Lee's 29 points power Flint Beecher to seventh state title since 2012

By Sam Sklar

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing – Robert Lee Jr. was on a whole new level Saturday night at Breslin Center.

The only thing stopping the Flint Beecher senior guard was a nipped up injury that forced him to sub out with 1:36 to play in the third quarter. Besides that, he was getting buckets all night long in Beecher’s 64-50 win over Traverse City St. Francis in the Division 3 championship.

The state title is Beecher’s seventh since 2012 and second in the last three years. Also with this game, Delonda Little became the first woman to referee a boys high school state championship game since 1995.

“I know what it means to walk that neighborhood, to go to that school, to walk those hallways,” Beecher head coach Marquis Gray said. “To be in a position that I am and to be able to be a part of the rich tradition, I really don’t have any words for it. I’m just really grateful. I’m grateful right now. I’m grateful and thankful right now to be a part of the Beecher community, the Beecher tradition and the program.”

Lee was hot all night, finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s no different. I give it my all every game,” Lee said. “We all give it our all. We played good today and we got the win.”

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for Beecher. St. Francis held a slim lead at the end of each of the first and second quarters largely because of the height advantage of 6-foot-6 senior forward John Hagelstein, who had 11 points in the first half.

Beecher was able to figure him out in the second half, relying on its athleticism and a swarming defense that mixed and matched its looks to control the remainder of the game.

Senior guard Wyatt Nausadis led St. Francis with 20 points, while Hagelstein scored just one point in the second half.

Beecher came out with pace, jumping to an early 8-0 fueled by an intense defense that got them out in transition. Lee capped it off a breakaway two-handed jam, forcing St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan to call a quick timeout.

BOX SCORE: Flint Beecher 64, Traverse City St. Francis 50

St. Francis settled in after the timeout, slowly chipping away at the early Beecher lead. Then with 30 seconds to play in the first quarter, Beecher senior forward Kevin Tiggs Jr. held onto the ball at the top of the key to hold for the final shot. But senior forward Joey Donahue didn’t let him sleep, poking the ball away, diving on the loose ball and calling a timeout. Nausadis then drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give St. Francis a 17-15 lead, its first of the game.

St. Francis took the momentum in the second quarter, ballooning its lead to seven points.

But St. Francis tried to hold the ball for the final shot of the half and, just like Beecher, turned the ball over in the final seconds. Junior guard Keyonta Menefield took it the other way for an easy Beecher layup, leaving St. Francis a 30-27 lead at the half.

Beecher applied a full-court press in the third quarter, leading to a handful of buckets from Lee and a takeover of the lead at 33-32.

Then another St. Francis turnover on the offensive end put Beecher in transition with the ball again in the hands of Lee. He took it hard to the basket and converted a 3-point play to extend the lead to 40-34.

“We just had to get back,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said of Beecher’s transition buckets. “We were getting beat down the floor at the beginning. It’s a fast team. Even though we’ve played teams very similar to that, we don’t play teams like that every night.”

Lee forced another turnover two possessions later, breezing in for a layup and his 24th point of the game. However, he came down awkwardly and appeared bothered by a lower-body injury. Beecher purposely fouled on the other end of the floor, and Lee was subbed out with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter.

His replacement, junior forward Wasir James, rose to the occasion, draining a 3-pointer as Beecher took a 47-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lee was able to shake off the injury, subbing back in at the start of the fourth quarter. St. Francis fought hard, but couldn’t buy enough buckets to go on a run.

Lee was given one last chance for an exclamation dunk with just under a minute to play, but fumbled the ball and took the low-risk layup instead. He was then subbed off one final time to cap off the statement performance.

Sam Sklar is a freelance writer.