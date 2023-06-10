Boys lacrosse: Forest Hills Central beats Country Day 11-6, defends Div. 2 championship

By Alex Faber

Special to The Detroit News

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central came out on top for the second straight year against Detroit Country Day in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 championship, winning 11-6.

Despite Forest Hills Central letting up three relatively quick goals in the first quarter, its defense became the deciding factor in the match-up. Country Day earned just two goals in the second half, scoring twice in the third quarter and not once in the fourth. Each trip to Central’s end of the field featured turnovers, missed shots and some incredible saves from senior goaltender Crandall Quinn.

“We’ve preached energy and enthusiasm on the defensive end and that’s what we did today,” Quinn said. “We played with all our hearts and luckily, it worked out in the end.”

Besides letting up a quick flurry of goals in the first quarter, the aforementioned Quinn had an incredible evening. He consistently batted away the few shots that Country Day managed to get on net, especially in the second half.

Forest Hills’ offense had a similarly inconsistent start, but that choppy play was shattered by senior Magnus Salmon in the second quarter. He was stellar throughout the evening, but the highlight was certainly the four straight goals he netted in the second period.

“When we’re down, he kind of steps up with his play,” Forest Hills head coach Andy Shira said. “He can step up in big moments and he did that today. He knew we were struggling to find our footing offensively at the beginning and stepped up to help settle us down — get a little bit of excitement on the sidelines for us.”

Forest Hills didn’t look back after Salmon’s offensive eruption, never trailing again in the game.

It was senior Jonah McConnel’s turn to find the back of the net in the second half and put Central in firm control. After notching a goal in the final minutes of the first half, he scored three in the second to extend the lead and essentially ice the victory.

“They (Salmon and McConnel) balance each other well, they play on opposite sides of the field,” Shira said. “They kind of help our offense keep balanced that way, too.”

That strong performance on the back end and efficiency on offense was far from the reality in the first quarter. Initially, Country Day took a commanding 3-0 lead. A stout defensive formation around the net caused fits for Forest Hills, which struggled to break the structure. Sophomore goaltender Kellen Curby made multiple impressive saves that kept the zero on the scoreboard.

However, Forest Hills’ attackers slowed things down and took a more methodical offensive approach, slinging the ball around the net and forcing Country Day’s defenders to shift around the field. That patient play paid off — Forest Hills seemed to find its confidence, thanks in large part to the play of Salmon. He caught fire in the second, scoring four straight to give Forest Hills Central a 5-4 lead.

The second half was a much slower affair. Forest Hills Central slowly built on its lead through the final two quarters, while the defense silenced any hope of a Country Day comeback.

Alex Faber is a freelance writer.