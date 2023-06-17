2023 state finals: Your guide to high school baseball, softball and girls soccer coverage

The Detroit News

State champions will be crowned in baseball, girls soccer and softball this weekend at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

The Detroit News will have you covered, from Thursday to Saturday, whether it's the semifinals and finals in baseball and softball, or the state finals in girls soccer. You can check out the stories and galleries below:

Softball

Div. 1 softball semifinals: Hartland overcomes early jitters to shut down Lake Orion, 4-0

Div. 1 softball semifinals: Woodhaven keeps storybook run going with 3-0 victory over Grand Blanc

Division 2 softball semifinals: Gaylord's power helps oust Dearborn Divine Child in semifinals

IN PHOTOS: Division 2 softball semifinals: Gaylord 2, Dearborn Divine Child 1

Baseball

Division 2 baseball: Oliver Service's 20-foot tapper puts Liggett in state title game

IN PHOTOS: Division 2 baseball semifinals: Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 2, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

Josh Kasner, Algonac baseball reach Division 3 state title game

Div. 1 baseball semifinals: Novi, down to last strike, pulls out 4-1, win in 10 innings

Woodhaven, Novi earn comeback wins to advance to Div. 1 title game

IN PHOTOS: Div. 1 baseball semifinal: Woodhaven 6, Macomb Dakota 4

Girls soccer

Grosse Pointe North upsets East Grand Rapids in penalty kicks for Div. 2 soccer title

IN PHOTOS: Division 2 girls soccer state final: Grosse Pointe North 3, East Grand Rapids 1

Hudsonville Unity Christian bests Grosse Ile for Division 3 girls soccer title

IN PHOTOS: Division 3 girls soccer state final: Hudsonville Unity Christian 3, Grosse Ile 0