2023 state finals: Your guide to high school baseball, softball and girls soccer coverage
State champions will be crowned in baseball, girls soccer and softball this weekend at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
The Detroit News will have you covered, from Thursday to Saturday, whether it's the semifinals and finals in baseball and softball, or the state finals in girls soccer. You can check out the stories and galleries below:
Softball
Div. 1 softball semifinals: Hartland overcomes early jitters to shut down Lake Orion, 4-0
Div. 1 softball semifinals: Woodhaven keeps storybook run going with 3-0 victory over Grand Blanc
Division 2 softball semifinals: Gaylord's power helps oust Dearborn Divine Child in semifinals
IN PHOTOS: Division 2 softball semifinals: Gaylord 2, Dearborn Divine Child 1
Baseball
Division 2 baseball: Oliver Service's 20-foot tapper puts Liggett in state title game
IN PHOTOS: Division 2 baseball semifinals: Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 2, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
Josh Kasner, Algonac baseball reach Division 3 state title game
Div. 1 baseball semifinals: Novi, down to last strike, pulls out 4-1, win in 10 innings
Woodhaven, Novi earn comeback wins to advance to Div. 1 title game
IN PHOTOS: Div. 1 baseball semifinal: Woodhaven 6, Macomb Dakota 4
Girls soccer
Grosse Pointe North upsets East Grand Rapids in penalty kicks for Div. 2 soccer title
IN PHOTOS: Division 2 girls soccer state final: Grosse Pointe North 3, East Grand Rapids 1
Hudsonville Unity Christian bests Grosse Ile for Division 3 girls soccer title
IN PHOTOS: Division 3 girls soccer state final: Hudsonville Unity Christian 3, Grosse Ile 0