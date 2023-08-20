HIGH SCHOOLS

2023 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage

The Detroit News
View Comments

The high school football season is almost here, with Week 1 games kicking off Thursday, Aug. 24.

Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com.

Here is a look at what we have so far:

Quarterback Cooper Nye hands off the ball to running back Jack Mills at football practice at Carleton Airport High School in Carleton, Mich. on Aug. 9, 2023.

Conference previews

Kensington Lakes Activities Association

Huron League

Michigan Metro Athletic Conference

More:Here is how to submit your high school football results to us

View Comments