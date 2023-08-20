2023 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
The Detroit News
The high school football season is almost here, with Week 1 games kicking off Thursday, Aug. 24.
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com.
Here is a look at what we have so far:
Conference previews
Kensington Lakes Activities Association
Michigan Metro Athletic Conference
