Friday high school football scoreboard

Friday high school football games

Detroit Denby 54, Detroit Osborn 0: Quarterback Chris Kendrick went 9-for-10 with four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for Detroit Denby (1-0). Shawntez Bowiz Jr. had 140 rushing yards with Amir Harris bringing in 105 yards receiving for Denby as well. Detroit Osborn falls to 0-1.

Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights Madison 6: Brandon Jackson-Edwards had 130 yards passing and ran for a touchdown, Braylon Murray rushed for 85 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and Benjamin Gavin had 10 tackles for Douglass (1-0). Madison starts the season 0-1.

Detroit CMA 30, Melvindale ABT 12: In a phenomenal defensive performance, Jordan Harris had three interceptions, one forced fumble, two deflections, and five tackles for Detroit CMA (1-0). Harris’ brother Javionn had two forced fumbles and three sacks as well. The team scored four touchdowns on defense. Dominick Gray, Jonathan McDonald, and David Benson all had scoop-and-scores for Detroit CMA. Melvindale ABT drops to 0-1.

Friday scoreboard

Others

Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Allen Park 41, Taylor 0

Allen Park Cabrini 28, Dearborn A&T Academy 6

Armada 40, Marine City 20

Bay City Western 48, Ypsilanti Community 6

Belleville 35, River Rouge 28

Caledonia 35, Romeo 28

Canton 35, Temperance Bedford 17

Detroit CMA 30, Melvindale ABT 12

Detroit Cody 8, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Denby 54, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights Madison 6

Detroit Edison 38, Detroit Central 6

Detroit University PSM at Detroit East English, 4

East Jackson 41, Lutheran Westland 13

Farmington 52, Detroit Henry Ford 6

Flint Hamady 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park 0

Goodrich 14, Frankenmuth 8

Grand Rapids Northview 34, Chelsea 14

Livonia Franklin 33, Dexter 27

Milan 7, Ypsilanti Lincoln 3

Northville 24, Clarkston 10

Petersburg Summerfield 14, Waterford Lakes 7

Pontiac 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 22

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 37, Clinton 21

Riverview 72, Detroit Renaissance 34

Rochester Adams 22, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 8

Detroit Loyola 26, Romulus 6

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Grass Lake

Sault Ste Marie 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0

Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Novi 7

Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12

Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21

Utica Eisenhower 20, Oxford 6