HIGH SCHOOLS

Friday high school football scoreboard

The Detroit News
View Comments

Friday high school football games

Detroit Denby 54, Detroit Osborn 0: Quarterback Chris Kendrick went 9-for-10 with four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for Detroit Denby (1-0). Shawntez Bowiz Jr. had 140 rushing yards with Amir Harris bringing in 105 yards receiving for Denby as well. Detroit Osborn falls to 0-1.

Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights Madison 6: Brandon Jackson-Edwards had 130 yards passing and ran for a touchdown, Braylon Murray rushed for 85 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and Benjamin Gavin had 10 tackles for Douglass (1-0). Madison starts the season 0-1.

Detroit CMA 30, Melvindale ABT 12: In a phenomenal defensive performance, Jordan Harris had three interceptions, one forced fumble, two deflections, and five tackles for Detroit CMA (1-0). Harris’ brother Javionn had two forced fumbles and three sacks as well. The team scored four touchdowns on defense. Dominick Gray, Jonathan McDonald, and David Benson all had scoop-and-scores for Detroit CMA. Melvindale ABT drops to 0-1.

More:Friday prep football: Betser sparkles in QB debut for Caledonia

More:No. 1 Belleville, Underwood score with seven seconds left to edge River Rouge, 35-28

Friday scoreboard

Others

Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Allen Park 41, Taylor 0

Allen Park Cabrini 28, Dearborn A&T Academy 6

Armada 40, Marine City 20 

Bay City Western 48, Ypsilanti Community 6

Belleville 35, River Rouge 28

Caledonia 35, Romeo 28

Allen Park's Camden Johnson scores a touchdown during a game against Taylor Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field in Detroit.

Canton 35, Temperance Bedford 17

Detroit CMA 30, Melvindale ABT 12

Detroit Cody 8, Detroit Community 0 

Detroit Denby 54, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights Madison 6

Detroit Edison 38, Detroit Central 6

Detroit University PSM at Detroit East English, 4

East Jackson 41, Lutheran Westland 13

Farmington 52, Detroit Henry Ford 6 

Flint Hamady 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park 0

Goodrich 14, Frankenmuth 8

Grand Rapids Northview 34, Chelsea 14

Livonia Franklin 33, Dexter 27

Milan 7, Ypsilanti Lincoln 3

Northville 24, Clarkston 10

Petersburg Summerfield 14, Waterford Lakes 7

Pontiac 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 22

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 37, Clinton 21 

Riverview 72, Detroit Renaissance 34

Rochester Adams 22, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 8

Detroit Loyola 26, Romulus 6

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Grass Lake

Sault Ste Marie 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0

Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Novi 7

Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12

Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21

Utica Eisenhower 20, Oxford 6

View Comments