Friday high school football scoreboard
Friday high school football games
Detroit Denby 54, Detroit Osborn 0: Quarterback Chris Kendrick went 9-for-10 with four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for Detroit Denby (1-0). Shawntez Bowiz Jr. had 140 rushing yards with Amir Harris bringing in 105 yards receiving for Denby as well. Detroit Osborn falls to 0-1.
Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights Madison 6: Brandon Jackson-Edwards had 130 yards passing and ran for a touchdown, Braylon Murray rushed for 85 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and Benjamin Gavin had 10 tackles for Douglass (1-0). Madison starts the season 0-1.
Detroit CMA 30, Melvindale ABT 12: In a phenomenal defensive performance, Jordan Harris had three interceptions, one forced fumble, two deflections, and five tackles for Detroit CMA (1-0). Harris’ brother Javionn had two forced fumbles and three sacks as well. The team scored four touchdowns on defense. Dominick Gray, Jonathan McDonald, and David Benson all had scoop-and-scores for Detroit CMA. Melvindale ABT drops to 0-1.
Friday scoreboard
Others
Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30
Allen Park 41, Taylor 0
Allen Park Cabrini 28, Dearborn A&T Academy 6
Armada 40, Marine City 20
Bay City Western 48, Ypsilanti Community 6
Belleville 35, River Rouge 28
Caledonia 35, Romeo 28
Canton 35, Temperance Bedford 17
Detroit Cody 8, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Edison 38, Detroit Central 6
Detroit University PSM at Detroit East English, 4
East Jackson 41, Lutheran Westland 13
Farmington 52, Detroit Henry Ford 6
Flint Hamady 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park 0
Goodrich 14, Frankenmuth 8
Grand Rapids Northview 34, Chelsea 14
Livonia Franklin 33, Dexter 27
Milan 7, Ypsilanti Lincoln 3
Northville 24, Clarkston 10
Petersburg Summerfield 14, Waterford Lakes 7
Pontiac 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 22
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 37, Clinton 21
Riverview 72, Detroit Renaissance 34
Rochester Adams 22, Orchard Lake St Mary’s 8
Detroit Loyola 26, Romulus 6
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Grass Lake
Sault Ste Marie 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0
Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Novi 7
Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12
Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21
Utica Eisenhower 20, Oxford 6