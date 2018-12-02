Robinson Cano will join Edwin Diaz in New York with the Mets pending approval of a five-player deal with the Mariners. (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Seattle — The speculation can end. The last aspect of the trade framework has been agreed upon. It’s now just waiting for the medical staff from both teams to approve the reports of the players involved and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to approve the financial aspect.

At some point today, it will become official. The Mariners will trade Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets for a collection of five players — outfielder Jay Bruce and right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitchers Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista.

This isn’t new. Theses pieces have been a part of the deal since rumors broke out on Thursday afternoon. But what is new to the situation is the official amount of money the Mariners will be sending to the Mets to complete the deal and help offset some of the $120 million owed to Cano over the next five seasons.

It was something that was being negotiated until Saturday evening.

Multiple reports that were later confirmed by MLB sources said the Mariners will send $20 million to the Mets as part of the package.

Much of this trade is about money, specifically what is left on Cano’s massive contract. It’s why Bruce, who is owed $28 million, and Swarzak, who is owed $8.5 million, are included in this deal to provide salary offset to Cano. So, essentially, if you figure in their contracts to the money being sent, the Mariners are assuming $56.5 million in salary, which is just under half of what Cano is still owed on his 10-year, $240 million contract.

Pirates add right-hander

The Pirates have acquired minor league right-hander Wilkin Ramos from Oakland as the player to be named from the last month’s trade of right-hander Tanner Anderson to the Athletics.

The teams announced the move Saturday. The 18-year-old Ramos went 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 14 appearances, including eight starts, with the Dominican Summer League Athletics in 2018.

Ramos, who is from the Dominican Republic, was signed by Oakland as a non-drafted free agent in July 2017.

The 25-year-old Anderson, who made his major league debut last season, was sent to Oakland on Nov. 20.

He went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six outings spanning 111/3 innings for the Pirates. In four career minor league seasons, he is 21-13 with a 3.24 ERA in 120 appearances, including 22 starts.

Lindor is top Indian

Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has been chosen the club’s Man of the Year by the Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers of America.

Lindor led the Indians to their third straight AL Central championship, batting .277 with 38 home runs and 92 RBIs. The switch-hitter scored 129 runs — tying him for the major league lead — had 25 stolen bases and was named to the All-Star team for the third straight season.

Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez, also nominated for the award, earned AL Silver Slugger Awards at their respective positions. Ramirez finished third in the AL MVP voting after hitting .270 with 39 homers and 105 RBIs.

Reliever Cody Allen won the team’s Good Guy Award, which is given in recognition of a player or staff member who understands the media’s role in covering baseball. Second baseman Jason Kipnis, outfielder Michael Brantley and pitchers Trevor Bauer, Andrew Miller and Mike Clevinger were also nominated.

Allen became the franchise’s career saves leader last season. The right-hander had 27 saves, bringing his career total to 149. Allen was 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 70 appearances.

Phillies cut ties

The Phillies did not tender contracts to first baseman Justin Bour and left-hander Luis Avilan, allowing the players to become free agents.

Both players were acquired in trades during the season and saw limited action in Philadelphia.

Bour hit .224 with one homer and five RBIs in 49 at-bats after batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs in 112 games for the Marlins.

Avilan had a 3.18 ERA in 12 games for the Phillies, spanning 52/3 innings. He was 2-1 with two saves and a 3.86 ERA in 58 appearances for the White Sox.