Anaheim, Calif. — Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has finalized his first coaching staff with the Los Angeles Angels, including a hitting coach and a pitching coach in their first major-league seasons in their jobs.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the staff Monday.

The Angels’ hitting coach is Jeremy Reed, the club’s minor-league hitting coordinator for the past two seasons. The Halos’ pitching coach is Doug White, who spent the past six years in the Houston Astros organization.

Josh Paul returns for another season as the Angels’ bench coach after spending last year under manager Mike Scioscia.

The staff also includes outfield/first base coach Jesus Feliciano, infield/third base coach Mike Gallego, assistant hitting coach Shawn Wooten, hitting instructor Paul Sorrento, catching coach Jose Molina and bullpen coach Andrew Bailey.

White House invitation

The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

“We’ve accepted and we’re going to see if there’s a date that works,” team President Sam Kennedy said Monday night before the premiere of the ballclub’s 2018 highlight video.

Once a standard, non-partisan perk of winning it all, the traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized.

Some teams have declined invitations from President Donald Trump; in other cases, individual players have stayed home.

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

“Like in the past, it’s an invitation. It’s not a mandatory, command performance,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for these guys to get the recognition they deserve for a world championship.”

Manager Alex Cora said he’ll be there.

A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island.

“I’m going to use my platform the right way,” he said. “I’m not going there to embarrass anybody.”

Corbin signs $140M deal

Add Patrick Corbin to the All-Star starting staff the Washington Nationals have assembled.

A person familiar with the deal said the left-handed Corbin has agreed to a six-year contract with the Nationals, pending a physical exam. Another person familiar with the terms said the contract is for $140 million.

The people confirmed the details of the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team.

Corbin, who has played his entire major league career for the Arizona Diamondbacks, joins a rotation in Washington that already includes three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (former Tiger) and Stephen Strasburg. Corbin was an NL All-Star selection in 2013 and this year; Scherzer has been picked for each of the past six Midsummer Classics; Strasburg has made it three times.

The 29-year-old Corbin is coming off his best season in the majors, going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA while pitching 200 innings for the second time in his career.

He finished fifth in voting for NL Cy Young honors; Scherzer was second as he came up just shy of a third consecutive prize.

Corbin was considered the top starter available in an elite free-agent class.)

Woodward add coaches

The Texas Rangers have filled out new manager Chris Woodward’s staff with two more assistant coaches.

Texas announced Tuesday the hiring of Oscar Marin as bullpen coach and Callix Crabbe as assistant hitting coach.

Marin returns to the Rangers organization after two seasons as minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners. He got started in pro baseball with the Rangers in 2010 and worked at several affiliates in the lower levels of their farm system through 2016.

Crabbe joins the professional coaching ranks after six years as a baseball instructor and coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He also founded a Tampa-based sports development center in 2015.

Rangers pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona on Feb. 12. The first full team workout is Feb. 18.