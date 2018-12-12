All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen, right, and the Phillies agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract. (Photo: BRONTE WITTPENN, TNS)

Las Vegas — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical.

The 32-year-old McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.

McCutchen nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year.

McCutchen has 223 homers, a .287 average and 790 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.

Philadelphia remains interested in Bryce Harper, the top free agent on the market, but has a surplus of outfielders, including Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Roman Quinn.

Rhys Hoskins is moving from left field to first base after the team traded Carlos Santana to Seattle for infielder Jean Segura last week.

Herrera, a former All-Star, is a trade candidate. He struggled in the second half last season and finished with career lows in batting average (.255) and on-base percentage (.310).

Philadelphia pursued Patrick Corbin and is still seeking a left-handed starter.

Rays reopen park search

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg says the team’s planned ballpark for Tampa’s Ybor City can’t be finalized by this month’s deadline and he will reopen the site search, delaying any opening until at least 2024.

The team has played since its first season in 1998 at what is now called Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where its lease ends in 2027. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in early 2016 to give the Rays through December 2018 to search throughout the Tampa Bay area, and the Rays unveiled a ballpark design for Ybor City in July.

Irwin Raij, a lawyer who represents the Tampa Sports Authority, wrote to Sternberg on Dec. 5 offering 50 percent of funding, not to exceed $475 million.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responded to Raij on Tuesday with a letter saying the funding commitment, site control and timetable for completion were uncertain.

Sternberg says “while momentum and progress are real, we’re not close at all to a workable framework.” He says he remains committed to keeping the team in the area.

White Sox acquire Nova

Right-hander Ivan Nova has been acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Nova was 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts this season, striking out 114 in 161 innings. He is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA in nine seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-16) and Pirates (2016-18).

Nova has a $8.5 million base salary next year in the final season of a $26 million, three-year contract, then can become a free agent.

A 19-year-old right-hander, Rosario was 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League. He struck out 70 in 56 innings.

Stark wins Spink Award

Jayson Stark, acclaimed for mixing humor with impeccable knowledge during more than four decades of commentary, has won the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.