Former Tiger Anibal Sanchez has signed a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly worth a guaranteed $19 million, with more available in incentives.

Sanchez was 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts with the Braves last season.

In 2013, Sanchez led the American League with a 2.57 ERA with the Tigers.

Padres add Kinsler

Former Tiger Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract Thursday with the San Diego Padres, who cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.

It’s expected that Kinsler will play second base, allowing rookie Luis Urias to play shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the big leagues sometime during the 2019 season.

Kinsler will make $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons. The Padres hold a $3.5 million option for 2021, with a $500,000 buyout.

Kinsler, 36, won his second career Gold Glove Award last season, which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

The four-time All-Star batted .240 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 128 games.

Around the horn

Veteran infielder Daniel Murphy is headed to the Colorado Rockies, according to several report.

The deal is for two years and $24 million, as first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Murphy finished with a .299 average with 12 homers, 15 doubles and 42 RBIs with the Nationals and Cubs last year.

... Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 games for Houston last season.