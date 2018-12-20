Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated: Dec. 21)
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season.
1. Manny Machado, SS/3B, 26: You could go flop 1 and 2 (Bryce Harper) rather easily, but given the positions he can play, Machado is just a notch above and is headed for a massive payday, provided there's at least one team that looks past his perceived disinterest at times during his stint with the Dodgers. Prediction: Yankees, eight years, $242 million
2. Bryce Harper, RF, 26: Baseball has been gearing up for his foray into free agency for several years. As recently as a year or two ago, some experts were predicting a contract worth half-a-billion bucks. He won't get that, of course, but he's about to be set for many, many lifetimes. Prediction: Phillies, nine years, $301 million
3. Dallas Keuchel, SP, 31: With Clayton Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers, that makes Keuchel, a fellow lefty and Cy Young winner, the top starting pitcher on the market. That is ideal for him, given he's not coming off his greatest season, having allowed a career-high 211 hits. Prediction: Astros, five years, $105 million
4. Patrick Corbin, SP, 29: The left-hander's sixth year in the majors was, easily, his best, another case of great timing. He had career-bests in hits per nine innings (7.3) and K's (246), earning a $17.9 million qualifying offer. But he's almost certainly moving on. Prediction: Yankees, five years, $81 million. UPDATE: Nationals, six years, $140 million.
5. Michael Brantley, 32: After frustrating injury-plagued seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was back to his dynamic self this past season, as a doubles machine. His last fully healthy season, he played some center field, but he's just a left fielder these days. Prediction: Mariners, four years, $60 million. UPDATE: Astros, two years, $32 million.
6. A.J. Pollock, CF, 31: A center fielder who can hit for power is a rare commodity, so he's heading for a nice signing day worth more than the qualifying offer he'll almost certainly reject. Prediction: Reds, five years, $67 million
7. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, 29: The right-hander's stock skyrocketed with a brilliant showing for the World Series-champion Red Sox, though some worry his workload in the playoffs was ill-advised. Prediction: Red Sox, four years, $45 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, four years, $67.5 million.
8. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, 30: The Birmingham Brother Rice graduate is the top second baseman on the free-agent market, and just won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, and third overall. Prediction: Mets, four years, $50 million
9. Yasmani Grandal, C, 30: An uber-rough postseason, particularly on defense, might damage his perceived worth, so there's a slight chance he could accept the Dodgers' qualifying offer. Prediction: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million
10. J.A. Happ, SP, 36: The left-hander's been solid for a long, long time, but his excellent performance on the big stage of the Bronx should make him a much hotter commodity. Prediction: Yankees, three years, $46 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $34 million.
11. Andrew Miller, RP, 34: It was a frustrating, injury-plagued year for the lanky lefty, but he still will have many suitors who haven't forgotten his 2014-17 dominance. Prediction: Nationals, three years, $29 million
12. Craig Kimbrel, RP, 31: Yeah, the bearded right-hander gave Red Sox fans the shakes during the postseason, but he's too elite to settle for Boston's qualifying offer. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $39 million
13. Jed Lowrie, 2B, 35: At age 34, the veteran infielder posted his best season yet, with personal-bests in homers (23) and RBIs (99). Few noticed, because he did it in Oakland. Prediction: A's, three years, $23 million
14. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 30: The market crashed on Moose last offseason, forcing him to sign a modest, one-year deal to stay with the Royals. He should have more options this time. Prediction: Angels, four years, $42 million
15. Charlie Morton, SP, 35: Other Astros starters get more press, but the right-hander has been vitally important to the Astros' impressive two-year run. A reunion should be on the table. Prediction: Astros, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Rays, two years, $30 million.
16. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, 32: Injuries have plagued the Korean left-hander, including a groin issue this year. But when he was healthy, he was absolutely electric, hence the qualifying offer. Prediction: Mariners, three years, $31 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million.
17. Andrew McCutchen, OF, 32: He's not the player who won the MVP in 2013 and nearly won it again in 2014, but he still does a lot of things well and was dynamite in a month with the Yankees. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $57 million. UPDATE: Phillies, three years, $50 million.
18. Josh Donaldson, 3B, 33: He had an injury-marred season at the worst possible time, but finishing strong, reminding potential suitors of the guy who posted a .946 OPS from 2015-17. Prediction: Cardinals, three years, $60 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $23 million.
19. Wilson Ramos, C, 31: There are a lot of underwhelming starting catchers in the majors, so when you see one available with a strong arm and an OPS in the .800s, you take notice. Prediction: Rangers, four years, $37 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $19 million.
20. Marwin Gonzalez, UT, 30: The Swiss Army knife of this year's free-agent class, he can play all over the diamond, particularly the outfield and shortstop, and can hit to boot. Prediction: Indians, four years, $35 million
21. Adam Jones, OF, 33: It appears he's moving on from Baltimore. He can still hit, though the Camden Yards effect on his stats will be a slight concern. His defense has slipped, too. Prediction: Padres, five years, $83 million
22. Gio Gonzalez, SP, 33: The left-hander was pretty mediocre with the Nationals, but found his groove again in his month with the Brewers. So that should pique clubs' interest. Prediction: White Sox, four years, $52 million
23. David Robertson, RP, 34: One of the game's elite relievers for quite some time, the right-hander should be looking to close again after being a setup man with the Yankees. Prediction: Astros, three years, $41 million
24. Nelson Cruz, DH, 38: The Mariners took a chance on him with a four-year, $57 million deal, but he earned pretty much every penny and should be poised for one more big payday. Prediction: Twins, two years, $32 million
25. Lance Lynn, SP, 32: Starting pitching is such a scorching-hot commodity, that even a rather pedestrian year for the veteran right-hander shouldn't hamper his value too much. Prediction: Rays, three years, $43 million. UPDATE: Rangers, three years, $30 million.
26. Steve Pearce, 1B, 36: A guy who's bounced around to seven teams in 12 years in the majors is about to find some stability, thanks to his MVP performance in the World Series. Prediction: Orioles, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, one year, $6.25 million.
27. Adam Ottavino, RP, 33: The 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings surely open some eyes, but walks have long been a concern for the right-hander. Fun fact: He's a switch-hitter! Prediction: Mets, three years, $22 million
28. Nick Markakis, RF, 35: Once one of the more dynamic hitters in the game, he's been a forgotten man the last several seasons. But a big 2018 (93 RBIs) put him back on the map. Prediction: Braves, three years, $35 million
29. Ian Kinsler, 2B, 37: Offensively, the former Tiger has been on a downward trend for several seasons. But he can still pick it in the field, hence his second Gold Glove Award. Prediction: Rockies, three years, $36 million. UPDATE: Padres, two years, $8 million.
30. Jeurys Familia, RP, 29: A rough 2017 was marred by domestic-abuse allegations and a suspension, but the right-handed closer/setup man turned things around on the field in 2018. Prediction: Giants, three years, $27 million. UPDATE: Mets, three years, $30 million.
31. Adrian Beltre, 3B, 40: His worst offense in nearly a decade has him seriously pondering retirement, which would be a shame, since he can still pick it with the best of them at third. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement.
32. CC Sabathia, SP, 38: : A third consecutive solid showing for the veteran lefty, after his career appeared washed up in 2015. He might be in line for one more two- or three-year contract. Prediction: A's, one year, $15 million. UPDATE: Yankees, one year, $8 million.
33. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 33: The constant subject of trade rumors, somehow, the athletic outfielder has stuck all these years in Colorado. A split could finally be in the cards, however. Prediction: Giants, four years, $55 million
34. Freddy Galvis, SS, 29: He's not going to wow you at the plate, though he has some pop. His defense is superb, though, and he's reliable, playing 162 games each of the last two years. Prediction: Tigers, two years, $15 million
35. Joe Kelly, RP, 31: Like Nathan Eovaldi, another Red Sox right-hander whose excellent postseason performance will earn him some additional phone calls from GMs around the league. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $18 million
36. Jesse Chavez, RP, 35: In his return to a full-time reliever, the right-hander -- whose played for nine teams in his 11 seasons -- found the zone, with a career-best 1.059 WHIP. Prediction: Brewers, three years, $18.5 million. UPDATE: Rangers, two years, $8 million.
37. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, 33: There's a lot that makes the veteran quite valuable, including some decent offense, the fact he's a switch-hitter and his versatility on defense. Prediction: Pirates, two years, $18 million
38. Joakim Soria, RP, 35: The former Tigers reliever has gotten things back on track a little bit, and the veteran right-hander was solid down the stretch for the Brewers. Prediction: Diamondbacks, two years, $16 million. UPDATE: Athletics, two years, $15 million.
39. Wade Miley, SP, 32: An oblique strain limited the veteran left-hander to just 16 regular-season starts, but he was excellent, particularly in the postseason. Prediction: Reds, three years, $23 million
40. Cody Allen, RP, 30: One of many players who had down years for the Indians this season, the veteran right-hander had his worst year, because of the home-run ball. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $44 million
41. Jose Iglesias, SS, 29: : In 2013, the Tigers thought they had their shortstop for years to come. Now, he's moving on. His defense is fantastic, but the bat is a problem. Prediction: Pirates, three years, $24 million
42. Brian Dozier, 2B, 32: A huge falloff in 2018 for the slugger, whose OPS fell 160 points from 2017. Given his 2013-17 production, though, that might just be a blip. Prediction: Nationals, two years, $25 million
43. Kurt Suzuki, C, 35: Betcha didn't know he had an .887 OPS in 2017 and .776 in 2018. He never gets much publicity, but the veteran catcher is as steady as they come. Prediction: Braves, two years, $13 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $10 million.
44. Joe Mauer, 1B, 36: His $184 million contract with his hometown Twins has finally come to an end, and signs point to retirement before he signs with another ballclub. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement.
45. Anibal Sanchez, SP, 35: If you saw this resurgence coming, well, buy a lottery ticket. The former Tigers right-hander was, dare we say, really good for the Braves in 2018. Prediction: Marlins, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $19 million.
46. Denard Span, LF, 35: His last deal was for three years and $31 million for the Giants, and he's done nothing since then to suggest he's about to take a serious paycut. Prediction: Blue Jays, three years, $30 million
47. Daniel Murphy, 2B, 34: Offseason knee surgery cut into his playing time significantly in 2018, and he wasn't the same player when he got on the field, with a .790 OPS. Prediction: Cubs, two years, $28 million. UPDATE: Rockies, two years, $24 million.
48. Ryan Madson, RP, 38: Rough year for the veteran right-hander, whose ERA doubled from 2017 (1.99 to 3.98) and whose WHIP nearly doubled (0.797 to 1.405). Prediction: Royals, two years, $15 million
49. Robinson Chirinos, C, 35: The Rangers rather surprisingly declined his very modest $2.375 million option, sending quite a nice gift onto the free-agent market. Prediction: Phillies, three years, $15 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $5.5 million.
50. Zach Britton, RP, 31: Our version of Mr. Irrelevant, the lefty gets the final spot because there's still something there, provided he can stay healthy. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $20 million
    Former Tiger Anibal Sanchez has signed a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

    The deal is reportedly worth a guaranteed $19 million, with more available in incentives.

    Sanchez was 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts with the Braves last season.

    In 2013, Sanchez led the American League with a 2.57 ERA with the Tigers.

    Padres add Kinsler

    Former Tiger Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract Thursday with the San Diego Padres, who cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.

    It’s expected that Kinsler will play second base, allowing rookie Luis Urias to play shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the big leagues sometime during the 2019 season.

    Kinsler will make $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons. The Padres hold a $3.5 million option for 2021, with a $500,000 buyout.

    Kinsler, 36, won his second career Gold Glove Award last season, which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

    The four-time All-Star batted .240 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 128 games.

    Around the horn

    Veteran infielder Daniel Murphy is headed to the Colorado Rockies, according to several report.

    The deal is for two years and $24 million, as first reported by Yahoo Sports.

    Murphy finished with a .299 average with 12 homers, 15 doubles and 42 RBIs with the Nationals and Cubs last year.

    ... Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months.

    The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 games for Houston last season. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE