Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated: Dec. 21)
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season.
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season. Getty Images
1. Manny Machado, SS/3B, 26: You could go flop 1 and 2 (Bryce Harper) rather easily, but given the positions he can play, Machado is just a notch above and is headed for a massive payday, provided there's at least one team that looks past his perceived disinterest at times during his stint with the Dodgers. Prediction: Yankees, eight years, $242 million Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
2. Bryce Harper, RF, 26: Baseball has been gearing up for his foray into free agency for several years. As recently as a year or two ago, some experts were predicting a contract worth half-a-billion bucks. He won't get that, of course, but he's about to be set for many, many lifetimes. Prediction: Phillies, nine years, $301 million Dustin Bradford, Getty Images
3. Dallas Keuchel, SP, 31: With Clayton Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers, that makes Keuchel, a fellow lefty and Cy Young winner, the top starting pitcher on the market. That is ideal for him, given he's not coming off his greatest season, having allowed a career-high 211 hits. Prediction: Astros, five years, $105 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
4. Patrick Corbin, SP, 29: The left-hander's sixth year in the majors was, easily, his best, another case of great timing. He had career-bests in hits per nine innings (7.3) and K's (246), earning a $17.9 million qualifying offer. But he's almost certainly moving on. Prediction: Yankees, five years, $81 million. UPDATE: Nationals, six years, $140 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
5. Michael Brantley, 32: After frustrating injury-plagued seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was back to his dynamic self this past season, as a doubles machine. His last fully healthy season, he played some center field, but he's just a left fielder these days. Prediction: Mariners, four years, $60 million. UPDATE: Astros, two years, $32 million. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
6. A.J. Pollock, CF, 31: A center fielder who can hit for power is a rare commodity, so he's heading for a nice signing day worth more than the qualifying offer he'll almost certainly reject. Prediction: Reds, five years, $67 million Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
7. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, 29: The right-hander's stock skyrocketed with a brilliant showing for the World Series-champion Red Sox, though some worry his workload in the playoffs was ill-advised. Prediction: Red Sox, four years, $45 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, four years, $67.5 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
8. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, 30: The Birmingham Brother Rice graduate is the top second baseman on the free-agent market, and just won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, and third overall. Prediction: Mets, four years, $50 million Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
9. Yasmani Grandal, C, 30: An uber-rough postseason, particularly on defense, might damage his perceived worth, so there's a slight chance he could accept the Dodgers' qualifying offer. Prediction: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
10. J.A. Happ, SP, 36: The left-hander's been solid for a long, long time, but his excellent performance on the big stage of the Bronx should make him a much hotter commodity. Prediction: Yankees, three years, $46 million. UPDATE: Yankees, two years, $34 million. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
11. Andrew Miller, RP, 34: It was a frustrating, injury-plagued year for the lanky lefty, but he still will have many suitors who haven't forgotten his 2014-17 dominance. Prediction: Nationals, three years, $29 million. UPDATE: Cardinals, two years, $25 million. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
12. Craig Kimbrel, RP, 31: Yeah, the bearded right-hander gave Red Sox fans the shakes during the postseason, but he's too elite to settle for Boston's qualifying offer. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $39 million Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
13. Jed Lowrie, 2B, 35: At age 34, the veteran infielder posted his best season yet, with personal-bests in homers (23) and RBIs (99). Few noticed, because he did it in Oakland. Prediction: A's, three years, $23 million Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
14. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 30: The market crashed on Moose last offseason, forcing him to sign a modest, one-year deal to stay with the Royals. He should have more options this time. Prediction: Angels, four years, $42 million Morry Gash, Associated Press
15. Charlie Morton, SP, 35: Other Astros starters get more press, but the right-hander has been vitally important to the Astros' impressive two-year run. A reunion should be on the table. Prediction: Astros, two years, $25 million. UPDATE: Rays, two years, $30 million. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
16. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, 32: Injuries have plagued the Korean left-hander, including a groin issue this year. But when he was healthy, he was absolutely electric, hence the qualifying offer. Prediction: Mariners, three years, $31 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
17. Andrew McCutchen, OF, 32: He's not the player who won the MVP in 2013 and nearly won it again in 2014, but he still does a lot of things well and was dynamite in a month with the Yankees. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $57 million. UPDATE: Phillies, three years, $50 million. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
18. Josh Donaldson, 3B, 33: He had an injury-marred season at the worst possible time, but finishing strong, reminding potential suitors of the guy who posted a .946 OPS from 2015-17. Prediction: Cardinals, three years, $60 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $23 million. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
19. Wilson Ramos, C, 31: There are a lot of underwhelming starting catchers in the majors, so when you see one available with a strong arm and an OPS in the .800s, you take notice. Prediction: Rangers, four years, $37 million. UPDATE: Mets, two years, $19 million. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images
20. Marwin Gonzalez, UT, 30: The Swiss Army knife of this year's free-agent class, he can play all over the diamond, particularly the outfield and shortstop, and can hit to boot. Prediction: Indians, four years, $35 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
21. Adam Jones, OF, 33: It appears he's moving on from Baltimore. He can still hit, though the Camden Yards effect on his stats will be a slight concern. His defense has slipped, too. Prediction: Padres, five years, $83 million Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
22. Gio Gonzalez, SP, 33: The left-hander was pretty mediocre with the Nationals, but found his groove again in his month with the Brewers. So that should pique clubs' interest. Prediction: White Sox, four years, $52 million Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
23. David Robertson, RP, 34: One of the game's elite relievers for quite some time, the right-hander should be looking to close again after being a setup man with the Yankees. Prediction: Astros, three years, $41 million Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
24. Nelson Cruz, DH, 38: The Mariners took a chance on him with a four-year, $57 million deal, but he earned pretty much every penny and should be poised for one more big payday. Prediction: Twins, two years, $32 million Mike Stone, Associated Press
25. Lance Lynn, SP, 32: Starting pitching is such a scorching-hot commodity, that even a rather pedestrian year for the veteran right-hander shouldn't hamper his value too much. Prediction: Rays, three years, $43 million. UPDATE: Rangers, three years, $30 million. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
26. Steve Pearce, 1B, 36: A guy who's bounced around to seven teams in 12 years in the majors is about to find some stability, thanks to his MVP performance in the World Series. Prediction: Orioles, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, one year, $6.25 million. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
27. Adam Ottavino, RP, 33: The 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings surely open some eyes, but walks have long been a concern for the right-hander. Fun fact: He's a switch-hitter! Prediction: Mets, three years, $22 million David Zalubowski, Associated Press
28. Nick Markakis, RF, 35: Once one of the more dynamic hitters in the game, he's been a forgotten man the last several seasons. But a big 2018 (93 RBIs) put him back on the map. Prediction: Braves, three years, $35 million Daniel Shirey, Getty Images
29. Ian Kinsler, 2B, 37: Offensively, the former Tiger has been on a downward trend for several seasons. But he can still pick it in the field, hence his second Gold Glove Award. Prediction: Rockies, three years, $36 million. UPDATE: Padres, two years, $8 million. Tom E. Puskar, Associated Press
30. Jeurys Familia, RP, 29: A rough 2017 was marred by domestic-abuse allegations and a suspension, but the right-handed closer/setup man turned things around on the field in 2018. Prediction: Giants, three years, $27 million. UPDATE: Mets, three years, $30 million. Gail Burton, Associated Press
31. Adrian Beltre, 3B, 40: His worst offense in nearly a decade has him seriously pondering retirement, which would be a shame, since he can still pick it with the best of them at third. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
32. CC Sabathia, SP, 38: : A third consecutive solid showing for the veteran lefty, after his career appeared washed up in 2015. He might be in line for one more two- or three-year contract. Prediction: A's, one year, $15 million. UPDATE: Yankees, one year, $8 million. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
33. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 33: The constant subject of trade rumors, somehow, the athletic outfielder has stuck all these years in Colorado. A split could finally be in the cards, however. Prediction: Giants, four years, $55 million David Zalubowski, Associated Press
34. Freddy Galvis, SS, 29: He's not going to wow you at the plate, though he has some pop. His defense is superb, though, and he's reliable, playing 162 games each of the last two years. Prediction: Tigers, two years, $15 million Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
35. Joe Kelly, RP, 31: Like Nathan Eovaldi, another Red Sox right-hander whose excellent postseason performance will earn him some additional phone calls from GMs around the league. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $18 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, three years, $25 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
36. Jesse Chavez, RP, 35: In his return to a full-time reliever, the right-hander -- whose played for nine teams in his 11 seasons -- found the zone, with a career-best 1.059 WHIP. Prediction: Brewers, three years, $18.5 million. UPDATE: Rangers, two years, $8 million. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
37. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, 33: There's a lot that makes the veteran quite valuable, including some decent offense, the fact he's a switch-hitter and his versatility on defense. Prediction: Pirates, two years, $18 million Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
38. Joakim Soria, RP, 35: The former Tigers reliever has gotten things back on track a little bit, and the veteran right-hander was solid down the stretch for the Brewers. Prediction: Diamondbacks, two years, $16 million. UPDATE: Athletics, two years, $15 million. Jae Hong, Associated Press
39. Wade Miley, SP, 32: An oblique strain limited the veteran left-hander to just 16 regular-season starts, but he was excellent, particularly in the postseason. Prediction: Reds, three years, $23 million Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
40. Cody Allen, RP, 30: One of many players who had down years for the Indians this season, the veteran right-hander had his worst year, because of the home-run ball. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $44 million Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
41. Jose Iglesias, SS, 29: : In 2013, the Tigers thought they had their shortstop for years to come. Now, he's moving on. His defense is fantastic, but the bat is a problem. Prediction: Pirates, three years, $24 million Robin Buckson, Detroit News
42. Brian Dozier, 2B, 32: A huge falloff in 2018 for the slugger, whose OPS fell 160 points from 2017. Given his 2013-17 production, though, that might just be a blip. Prediction: Nationals, two years, $25 million Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
43. Kurt Suzuki, C, 35: Betcha didn't know he had an .887 OPS in 2017 and .776 in 2018. He never gets much publicity, but the veteran catcher is as steady as they come. Prediction: Braves, two years, $13 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $10 million. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
44. Joe Mauer, 1B, 36: His $184 million contract with his hometown Twins has finally come to an end, and signs point to retirement before he signs with another ballclub. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
45. Anibal Sanchez, SP, 35: If you saw this resurgence coming, well, buy a lottery ticket. The former Tigers right-hander was, dare we say, really good for the Braves in 2018. Prediction: Marlins, two years, $15 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $19 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
46. Denard Span, LF, 35: His last deal was for three years and $31 million for the Giants, and he's done nothing since then to suggest he's about to take a serious paycut. Prediction: Blue Jays, three years, $30 million Mike Stone, Associated Press
47. Daniel Murphy, 2B, 34: Offseason knee surgery cut into his playing time significantly in 2018, and he wasn't the same player when he got on the field, with a .790 OPS. Prediction: Cubs, two years, $28 million. UPDATE: Rockies, two years, $24 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
48. Ryan Madson, RP, 38: Rough year for the veteran right-hander, whose ERA doubled from 2017 (1.99 to 3.98) and whose WHIP nearly doubled (0.797 to 1.405). Prediction: Royals, two years, $15 million Elsa, Getty Images
49. Robinson Chirinos, C, 35: The Rangers rather surprisingly declined his very modest $2.375 million option, sending quite a nice gift onto the free-agent market. Prediction: Phillies, three years, $15 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $5.5 million. Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
50. Zach Britton, RP, 31: Our version of Mr. Irrelevant, the lefty gets the final spot because there's still something there, provided he can stay healthy. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $20 million Elsa, Getty Images
    Cincinnati — The Los Angeles Dodgers had a surplus of outfielders. With one attention-getting deal, they reshaped their roster in hopes of another pennant run.

    The reigning NL champions shook up their lineup on Friday, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood along with cash to the Cincinnati Reds for a pair of prospects as part of a seven-player deal.

    The Reds included starter Homer Bailey in the swap, a way of freeing them from the $28 million owed him in the final year of his contract. Bailey didn’t fit into the Reds’ pitching plans, so they wanted to include him in a deal if possible. The Dodgers plan to release him.

    “It was to grant him his release, more of fitting into the overall construct of the deal,” said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations.

    The Dodgers get minor leaguer infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. The Reds got catcher Kyle Farmer for depth at the position.

    “I think if you look back over last few years, a hallmark of our teams has been depth on our roster,” Friedman said. “This put us in position with a surplus in the outfield and pitching. A big focus was to figure out moves on those fronts that made sense.”

    For the Reds, it’s another move toward becoming competitive after four straight 90-loss seasons. Cincinnati has been rebuilding since 2015, and decided it’s time to spend some money and make some deals to complement its core of young players.

    “We still have (financial) resources to make this team better – we’re not done yet,” said Dick Williams, the Reds’ president of baseball operations. “We did trade some good prospects here, but we acquired four major league players that address needs for us and I think we’re better in the short-term.”

    Last week, the Reds traded pitching prospect Tanner Rainey to the Nationals for 32-year-old starter Tanner Roark, who led the National League in losses last season while going 9-15 with a 4.34 ERA.

    Cincinnati didn’t know what to do with Bailey, who went 1-14 last season with a 6.09 ERA and resisted a move to the bullpen. He threw a pair of no-hitters before his career was sidetracked by three arm operations. He was entering the final year on a six-year, $105 million deal.

    The rotation has been the Reds’ biggest problem, with prospects failing to produce consistently, and Wood provides another upgrade. He was an All-Star for the Dodgers in 2017, going 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA. He was 9-7 last season with a 3.68 ERA in 27 starts and six relief appearances.

    “We think he’s a solid middle-of-the-rotation guy who’s going to fit in really well,” Williams said.

    The Reds’ outfield was in flux when they chose not to tender a contact to Billy Hamilton, making him a free agent. Puig is expected to play right field. He’s in the final year of a seven-year, $42 million deal.

    Kemp, 34, batted .290 with 25 doubles, 21 homers and 85 RBIs last season, when he was an All-Star for the third time.

    The Dodgers felt good about the chance to deal from their glut of outfielders and pitchers.

    “If you look at our rotation and outfield four hours ago, it was not a functional roster,” Friedman said. “It’s a deal that makes sense.”

    Rangers trade Profar to A's

    Texas traded infielder Jurickson Profar to the Oakland Athletics in a three-team deal that included Tampa Bay and netted the Rangers four prospects.

    Oakland also finalized a $15 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Joakim Soria, giving the A’s a reliable and versatile reliever.

    The 34-year-old Soria, a two-time All-Star, went 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 66 appearances and 60 2/3 innings this year for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

    He gets $6.5 million next year and $8.5 million in 2020, and he can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 35 and 40. Soria would get a $750,000 assignment bonus the first time he is traded during the contract.

    Profar, who at 19 in 2012 homered in his first big league at-bat before shoulder issues forced him to miss two full seasons, hit .254 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 146 games while playing all four infield positions for Texas this year.

    In Oakland, he will take over at second base for departing free agent Jed Lowrie. Profar had been expected to become the starting third baseman for the Rangers after Adrian Beltre retired last month.

    The Rangers acquired right-hander Yoel Espinal and left-handers Kyle Bird and Brock Burke from Tampa Bay, and infielder Eli White from Oakland. Texas also got $750,000 international signing bonus pool allocation from the A’s.

    Texas sent right-hander Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay. The A’s also sent right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and a 2019 competitive balance Round A pick to the Rays, a selection projected to be in the high 30s overall.

    The Rangers had two more seasons of arbitration eligibility for Profar before he can become a free agent. General manager Jon Daniels said there had been discussions about the possibility of an extension but that it became clear that wasn’t going to happen.

    Daniels said the A’s had been consistent in their interest in Profar, and with Tampa Bay in the deal it enabled the Rangers to get the full value they felt was needed to consider trading away the player that signed with them as a 16-year-old in 2009.

    The GM said all four players coming to the Rangers are at the upper levels of the minor leagues and knocking on the door of the big leagues.

    Cardinals land Andrew Miller 

    Reliever Andrew Miller agreed to a $25 million, two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals that includes a club option and performance bonuses that could make it worth $36 million over three seasons.

    The 6-foot-7 left-hander has been dominant for much of this decade, but he went just 2-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 37 games with Cleveland last season while dealing with hamstring, knee and shoulder issues.

    Miller gets $11 million next year and $11.5 million in 2020, and the deal includes a $12 million team option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout, The option would become guaranteed if Miller has 110 games as a pitcher in 2019 and ‘20 combined.

    He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on games pitched: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. He would get a $1 million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

    The Cardinals went 88-74 this year but missed the postseason. They already made waves this month by trading for slugger Paul Goldschmidt.

    The St. Louis bullpen had plenty of issues last season. Luke Gregerson hurt his hamstring in spring training and posted a 7.11 ERA in 17 games. The Cardinals signed Greg Holland at the beginning of the season, but he too had an ERA over 7.00 when he was released at the beginning of August.

    Bud Norris had 28 saves for St. Louis last season, but he is now a free agent. Lefty Brett Cecil had a 6.89 ERA in 40 appearances.

    Miller began his MLB career in 2006 with Detroit after being drafted by the Tigers in the first round. He was later dealt to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to Detroit.

    Since making 12 starts for Boston in 2011, Miller has been used only in relief. He was traded to Baltimore in 2014, then signed with the New York Yankees before the 2015 season. The Indians acquired him from New York in 2016.

    In the past three seasons, Miller had 16 saves, 263 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA in 171 innings.

    The Cardinals designated right-hander Ryan Meisinger for assignment to make room for Miller.

    Dodgers sign Joe Kelly

    The Dodgers officially announced signing setup man Joe Kelly to a three-year deal worth $25 million that brings the 30-year old right-hander back to Southern California. Kelly was born in Anaheim and grew up in Corona, where most of his family still resides.

    “It is one of those things where I am at a point in my career where I have tons of family that is local. I also wanted to be on a team that wins year in and year out,” Kelly said during a conference call.

    Kelly leaves Boston, who acquired him from St. Louis in July 2014. He is expected to be a setup man for closer Kenley Jansen, who is still recovering from an offseason heart procedure.

    Kelly gets a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $3 million next year and $8.5 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers have a $12 million team option for 2022 with a $4 million buyout.

    He could earn $2 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55, and $500,000 for 60.

    Murphy signs with Rockies

    The Colorado Rockies have brought in Daniel Murphy to play first base, signing the veteran to a $24 million, two-year deal.

    The 33-year-old Murphy started slow last season as he recovered from right knee surgery. He still hit .299 over 91 games with Washington and the Chicago Cubs.

    The plan is for Murphy to take over at first base, meaning Ian Desmond moves to the outfield.

    Murphy is a three-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2016 after hitting .347 with the Nationals. He’s been a postseason regular, including the 2015 World Series while with the New York Mets.

    The Rockies have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

    M's target of bias suit

    A wrongful-termination lawsuit filed by the Seattle Mariners’ former high-performance director alleges she went to team owners John Stanton and Buck Ferguson and CEO Kevin Mather as far back as March to complain about alleged discriminatory treatment.

    The lawsuit also says several Latino players complained to Dr. Lorena Martin about feeling excluded and that general manager Jerry Dipoto took midseason steps to deliberately undermine the progress and mental state of star pitcher Felix Hernandez.

    Martin’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday, counters claims by the team that Martin did not approach anybody with complaints of racial and gender discrimination before making accusatory Instagram posts last month that led to her termination.

    The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit states Mather, after hearing Martin’s complaints about Dipoto, vowed to address the matter and put a stop to what Mather viewed as bullying.

    And the lawsuit says Dipoto blamed Latino players for ruining the team’s clubhouse culture and a second-half collapse that left the Mariners out of the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

    The Mariners have denied Martin’s allegations and Major League Baseball is investigating.

    Around the horn

    Left-hander CC Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart, and the New York Yankees anticipate the 38-year-old pitcher will report to spring training on time.

    ... Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.

    ... The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Gregor Blanco that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.

    ... The Los Angeles Angels have officially agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher Matt Harvey.

     

