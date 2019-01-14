Milwaukee — Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract.

The deal, agreed to last week subject to a successful physical, was announced by the Brewers on Monday.

“Yasmani has proven that he is one of the most productive catchers in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and he fits our roster very well,” Brewers GM David Stearns said. “Throughout this process, he expressed a consistent and sincere desire to join our organization.”

Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Dodgers in November.

He is eligible for free agency again after this year’s World Series and cannot be given a qualifying offer by the Brewers.

Milwaukee forfeits its third-highest draft pick this year, which would be about No. 104. Los Angeles gets a compensation pick after competitive balance round B, about No. 79.

Now 30, Grandal was an All-Star in his first season with the Dodgers in 2015. He hit .241 this year with 24 homers and 68 RBIs as Los Angeles won its second straight NL pennant. He made $7.9 million.

Grandal has a .240 big league career average with 113 home runs in seven seasons. He would supplant Manny Pina and Erik Kratz, who combined to get the most games behind the plate for Milwaukee last season.

He is the second player to reach agreement among the six who turned down qualifying offers. Pitcher Patrick Corbin agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Washington.

Garcia signs with Rays

Avisail Garcia and the Rays have agreed to terms on a one-year contract that would pay the former White Sox outfielder $3.5 million next season.

With incentives, the deal could be worth more if the 27-year-old — one season removed from being an AL All-Star — rebounds from a disappointing 2018.

Garcia, who’s coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, hit a career-high 19 home runs last season but slumped to .236 with 49 RBIs in 93 games after batting a career-best .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs in 136 games in 2017, when he was an All-Star.

Around the horn

Mel Stottlemyre, the former ace who later won five World Series rings as the longtime pitching coach for both the New York Yankees and Mets, has died.

He was 77.

... Left-hander Derek Holland is staying with the Giants, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million.

Holland has a $6.5 million salary as part of the deal announced, and the Giants have a $7 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

Holland, 32, was 7-9 with a 3.57 ERA in 30 starts and six relief appearances over 171⅓ innings in his first season for the Giants.

... Free agent infielder Brian Dozier’s $9 million, one-year contract with the Nationals includes $2 million in salary that is deferred without interest until Jan. 15, 2020.