Cameron Maybin, here with the Mariners last season, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

Scottsdale, Ariz. — Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Arizona.

Police confirmed Tuesday the 31-year-old was stopped last week in Scottsdale, which is the team’s home during spring training.

According to a police report, Maybin was detained around 2:30 a.m. Friday. An officer described him as smelling of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes.

Maybin, a former Tiger, told officers he had consumed five glasses of wine earlier at a restaurant. He was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where police drew a blood sample.

He was cited and released two hours later.

In a statement, the team said it was monitoring the situation but had no further comment.

Mets hire Mendoza

Jessica Mendoza was hired as a baseball operations adviser for the Mets while remaining a broadcaster for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” part of an increasing number of TV commentators who also work for teams.

She will be involved in player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

Kirk Gibson, a commentator for Fox Sports Detorit since 2015, was hired by the Tigers this offseason as a special assistant to the general manager and will remain in his broadcast role.

“I have no problem with that stuff,” Ron Gardenhire said.

Around the horn

Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season.

... Right-hander Clay Buchholz and the Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal.

... Yankees ace Luis Severino will miss Opening Day because of an inflamed right shoulder that caused him to be scratched from his first scheduled spring training start Tuesday.

... Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the season, following right foot surgery.