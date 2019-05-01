Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, stands on the mound with starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) during the fifth inning Wednesday. Kluber was hit by a single hit by Marlins' Brian Anderson. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Miami — Cleveland ace Corey Kluber broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive during the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Kluber (2-3) was struck by Brian Anderson’s comebacker in the fifth inning. The Indians said he will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, which left his ERA at 5.80. The Indians were already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is sidelined until at least June by a back injury.

Caleb Smith (3-0) struck out eight in seven innings, helping Miami stop a four-game slide. He allowed one run on Roberto Perez’s third homer in the third inning.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana homered in the ninth off Sergio Romo, who regrouped to earn his fifth save. The Indians, last in the AL in hitting, had just two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Miami center fielder Rosell Herrera, who came into the game batting .148, had a career-high three RBIs to double his season total. Herrera also made a diving catch to rob Carlos Gonzalez of a hit.

Anderson’s infield hit caromed off Kluber, who chased it down and tried to swat it to first base with his glove rather than throwing it. Kluber briefly visited with a trainer before walking off the field.

“It looked ugly,” manager Terry Francona said.

Kluber retired the first two batters in the fourth before the Marlins rallied with three consecutive hits. Herrera doubled into the corner to put Miami ahead 3-1.

Herrera singled home another run in the sixth off Tyler Clippard.

