Chicago Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos gets a lead off second during the first inning Thursday. He finished 1-for-3. (Photo: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos went 1-for-3 in his debut with the Chicago Cubs, supplying the lone hit in his new team’s 8-0 loss Thursday to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Castellanos, who wore No. 6 because of his son’s 6th birthday and in honor of Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline who served as a mentor, started in right field and batted second for Chicago. He singled sharply to right field in the sixth, which prevented the Cubs from being no-hit against the Cardinals.

He walked in the first, struck out swinging in the fourth and lined out to third in the ninth in his other plate appearances.

Castellanos was dealt to the Cubs on Wednesday, just minutes before the 4 p.m. trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospects Paul Richan and Alex Lange.