Writing on social media that he “held off as long as I could,” Cardinals broadcaster and former outfielder Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to an emergency room for what he described as severe symptoms.

Edmonds shared the information on his Instagram feed, through the use of the social media’s “story” function. In a collection of photos and text, Edmonds showed himself at a hospital, wearing a mask, and also undergoing X-rays. He described himself as “super sick” leading up to the trip to the hospital, and he pointed out that the swab needed for the coronavirus test probes rather deep into the nose.

"I held off as long as I could," says former Cardinal Jim Edmonds about getting tested for coronavirus. (Photo: Chris Lee, Tribune News Service)

On Saturday evening, he posted a video from his home saying that he had tested positive for pneumonia and awaited word on other exams.

He wrote on social media that he’s “not taking any chances because it’s so hard to get tested.”

He could not be reached for comment.

Edmonds, 49, spent some of spring training broadcasting games for the Cardinals and Fox Sports Midwest from Roger Dean Stadium, though he was not often seen around the team. He did not appear as a guest coach this spring as he had in recent seasons.

The eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner and four-time All-Star, spent his peak seasons with the Cardinals and was elected by the fans to the team’s Hall of Fame. He played his final game in 2010, had a brief appearance with the Cardinals in spring training the next year, and then retired from baseball. In the years since, his role around baseball has been as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest and an occasional in-uniform coach for the team during spring training.

He has called St. Louis home at times since retirement, usually during the baseball season. The posts on Instagram do not make clear where Edmonds went to the emergency room for treatment and testing.

As of a week ago, the Cardinals said they did not know of any member of the organization that had received a positive test for the coronavirus. When the team closed its spring training facility less than two weeks ago, the team did not have a player or staff member who qualified for a test.

On Friday, the Blues confirmed that broadcaster John Kelly had tested positive for COVID-19. He took the test on March 17 and received the results Friday.

“The good news is, I feel great,” Kelly said in an interview with Blue Note Productions. “Me and my family have been in quarantine. We’re listening to the doctors and the authorities, so from that perspective, it’s all good.”

The Cardinals, on Twitter, wished “our friend” Edmonds well and added that the team is “hoping he starts feeling better soon.”

In the photo Edmonds shared of himself wearing a mask, he added this phrase at the bottom: “This virus is no joke.”