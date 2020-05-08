People have been making fun of the Miami Marlins’ paltry attendance for decades, but usually it’s been limited to fans or players.

Not this time!

During an appearance on the Sean Hannity Radio Show on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took a jab at the Marlins’ meager crowds when discussing when sports could potentially resume in Florida.

Professional sports have been shut down for the past two months, but now leagues are debating numerous ideas for re-opening, such as playing without fans or limiting capacity early in the process.

Discussing the need for social distancing practices in order for fans to attend games, DeSantis name-checked the Marlins, who consistently rank at the bottom of MLB in attendance.

“You go down to the Miami Marlins, as much as I hate to say it, they’re not selling out,” DeSantis said.

The Marlins averaged 10,016 fans per game at Marlins Park in 2019. (Photo: Mark Brown, Tribune News Service)

“You go there and it’s kind of social distancing anyways because the stadium’s usually only a quarter full.”

Last season, the Marlins finished last in attendance, averaging just 10,016 fans per game at Marlins Park, which has a seating capacity of 37,000. Miami also had the distinction of hosting the lowest-attended game in a major league ballpark last year, attracting just 5,297 fans for its Aug. 26 game versus the Cincinnati Reds.

DeSantis’ comments weren’t the first time someone has jabbed a South Florida team for poor attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 11, former Florida Panthers forward Reilly Smith took a shot at his former team when asked about potentially playing games without fans, telling reporters, “I played in an empty building for a couple years in Florida so I’m used to it.”