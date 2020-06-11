Central Michigan catcher Zavier Warren was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round, No. 92 overall, and Detroit Edison Academy infielder Werner Blakely Jr. was taken by Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round, No. 111, on Thursday on the MLB Draft.

Buy Photo Werner Blakely competes in the Professional Development Pipeline League. (Photo: Special to The Detroit News)

Warren (Southfield/Birmingham Groves) started 17 games for the Chippewas before the season was halted due to coronavirus, hitting .328 with two doubles and nine RBIs. In 2019, the 6-foot, 190-pound switch-hitter had a breakout season, being named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team and All Mid-American Conference First Team after hitting .369 with a school-record 22 doubles.

Warren, who played shortstop and catcher, was drafted by the Brewers as a catcher.

Blakely, who committed to Auburn, recorded 163 hits, 26 doubles, 19 triples, 12 home runs and 103 RBIs entering his senior season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The left-hand hitting shortstop was the No. 184 overall rated player in the country and was named a 2019 Preseason High School Honorable Mention All-American by Perfect Game.

This summer, Blakely was one of 80 high school players selected to take part in the Prospect Development Pipeline League in Bradenton, Florida.