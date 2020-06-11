There were few shockers. But there were dashes of drama Wednesday evening, and at least a few moments of intrigue, spread among the first 37 picks of a 2020 MLB Draft that continues at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Thanks to the Tigers and Arizona State’s hammering right-handed hitter, Spencer Torkelson, there was little suspense with the draft’s first overall pick. But one spot after Torkelson was snagged by Detroit, the script flipped when Baltimore said no to Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin and instead poached Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

Martin was a hitter so gifted he had become part of a popular Tigers-centric debate over whether he or Torkelson should be plucked by the Tigers with Wednesday’s first turn.

Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad (18) went to the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 2 pick overall. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

But the Vanderbilt virtuoso fell to fifth, to the Blue Jays, while the Marlins used their third-overall slot to collar University of Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer.

The Royals spun on Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy at No. 4, after which the first round calmed down.

Emerson Hancock, a blessed right-hander from Georgia, was scooped up sixth by the Mariners. Powerful infielder Nick Gonzalez, from New Mexico State, was nabbed next, by the Pirates, followed by a pair of prep outfielders: Robert Hassell (Padres) and Zac Veen (Rockies), with Veen perhaps slipping just enough to become one of the draft’s potential steals.

Then, a run on pitchers: The Angels, at 10, went with Reid Detmers of Louisville, while the White Sox followed with a bear-hug on Tennessee left-hander Garrett Crochet, whose 100-mph fastball is not likely to be appreciated in coming years by Tigers hitters.

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the fifth overall pick on Wednesday in the MLB Draft. (Photo: Wade Payne, AP)

Cincinnati used pick No. 12 on prep outfielder Austin Hendrick; the Giants at 13 opted for North Carolina State catcher Patrick Bailey; the Rangers locked onto Justin Foscue, a second baseman from Mississippi State, at 14; and with the draft’s 15th first-round ticket, the Phillies scarfed up Oregon prep pitcher Mick Abel.

The Cubs went local at No. 16, and got a dandy: Ed Howard, a shortstop from nearby Mt. Carmel High. Next came one of the night’s mild shockers when the Red Sox ignored a player’s deeper national rankings and with pick No. 17 banked Nick Yorke, a California prep second baseman.

Duke right-hander Bryce Jarvis was Arizona’s pick at 18, followed by the Mets, who decided a Los Angeles teen and radiant outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, was the call at 19.

The Brewers went to California’s campuses to haul in UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell, a marvelous hitter and center fielder who might have fallen to 20 only because of his fully disclosed diabetes.

Next in line: prep third baseman Jordan Walker (Cardinals, 21); University of Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli (Nationals, 22); and, a prep shortstop from Arizona, Carson Tucker, who would have been happily scooped up later by the Tigers had the Indians not pounced on him at 23.

The Rays, who specialize in young arms, had no qualms about using pick No. 24 on Pennsylvania prep Nick Bitsko. College pitching, a staple during Wednesday night’s early picks, showed up again at 25 with the Braves and Wake Forest lefty Jared Shuster.

Leave it to the A’s at 26 to do what they so often have done in the past: get a player that many draft wizards had figured would be long gone: catcher Tyler Soderstrom, a high-school prize from Turlock, California. The Twins followed at 27 with the kind of power-hitter that seemingly for generations has worn a Minnesota uniform and tormented the Tigers: Aaron Sabatko, a muscleman and first baseman from the University of North Carolina.

The Yankees, at 28, likely hit on a lottery-ticket with left-handed slugging Austin Wells, who should find Yankee Stadium more than delectable. With the Astros serving a timeout for their sign-stealing violation, they forfeited their first-round turn, which left the Dodgers to wrap the first round with a seemingly certain prize: fireballing right-hander Bobby Wilson from Louisville.

Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer was selected by the Marlins with the No. 3 overall pick. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

That left eight compensation picks Wednesday, sandwiched between the first and second rounds.

The Orioles (30 overall) went for Mississippi State second baseman Jordan Westburg. And, then, in order: Carmen Mlodzinski, University of South Carolina starter (31, Pirates); Nick Loftin, a shortstop from Baylor that the Tigers likely had hoped would survive six more turns (32, Royals); Miami Hurricanes starter Slade Cecconi (33, Diamondbacks); Texas prep right-hander Justin Lange (34, Padres); another Texas prepster, Drew Romo, and a catcher (35, Rockies); polished Auburn right-hander — who, yes, likely was on Detroit’s radar (36, Indians); and, at 37, Alika Williams, another college infield artist that a shortstop-hungry team such as the Tigers might have had on its grocery list.

The next pick will be 38th overall. And the next pick will belong to the Tigers, who at 5 p.m. will again open ceremonies as the 2020 abbreviated MLB Draft concludes.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.