Detroit — The ever-shifting winds of this coronavirus-stained baseball season have altered the travel plans of the Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals this coming week.

Scheduled to play two games at Comerica Park Monday and Tuesday, and two games in St. Louis Wednesday and Thursday, the two teams will now play four games over three days, all at Comerica Park.

Both teams are off on Monday, then play single games Tuesday and Thursday, and a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Tigers and Cardinals will serve as the home team for two games each.

Tuesday's game starts at 6:10 p.m. with the first game of Wednesday's seven-inning doubleheader at 3:10 p.m. Thursday's start is 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt (46) after both players scored on a double by Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates July 25 in St. Louis. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

The move comes after a weekend series between the Cardinals and Brewers at Miller Park was postponed to allow additional testing and monitoring of St. Louis players and staff members.

The Cardinals-Brewers game was postponed Saturday after St. Louis had one player and three staffers test positive.

The clubs planned a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Friday's postponement after the Cardinals learned of two positive tests Thursday night.

The decision to play all four games in Detroit was made in part to limit travel for both teams.

Postponements continue to mount despite MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressing confidence the truncated 60-season would make it through to the playoffs despite the virus.

The Tigers game against the Reds was rained out on Saturday. The teams are scheduled to play a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday.