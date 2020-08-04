St. Louis — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19.

The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina revealed his diagnosis in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, Associated Press)

The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina said in a release issued by the team. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates.”

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that seven players and six staff members had tested positive. At the time, Mozeliak said the people to test positive hadn’t been identified publicly because they had declined to have their names released.

The Cardinals said Tuesday that six players had decided to grant permission to have their names revealed.

“I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life — with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to re-joining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time,” DeJong said in a statement released by the team.

The Cardinals announced later Tuesday that they had placed Molina, DeJong, Sosa, Fernandez and Whitley on the injured list. They also put pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list and activated reliever Brad Miller (right ankle bursitis) from the injured list.

More transactions are expected on Wednesday.

The Cardinals’ coronavirus outbreak resulted in the postponement of St. Louis’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit that was supposed to run Monday through Thursday. The Cardinals have played just five games this season and are hoping to return to action Friday hosting the Chicago Cubs.

As of now, the Cardinals who have tested positive have returned home while the rest of the team remains isolated in Milwaukee hotel rooms. Their last game was July 29 at Minnesota.

Mozeliak said Monday that five of the 13 overall members of the Cardinals’ traveling party to test positive were asymptomatic. The other eight had minor symptoms including headaches, coughs, sniffles and low-grade fevers. Mozeliak said none of the eight had required hospitalization.

Francona's return unknown

Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team.

Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday, said team President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati. Antonetti doesn’t know when Francona will be back and doesn’t believe he will be sidelined for a significant period.

“That’s not our expectation at this point,” Antonetti said shortly after speaking with Francona. “But as I’ve shared and have been pretty consistent, our first priority will always be Tito’s health and well-being and whatever puts him in the best position to be healthy and feel better that will always take priority. But that’s not our expectation at this point.”

Antonetti said Francona has not been admitted to the hospital. The Indians open a two-game series at home with the Reds on Wednesday.

Francona has been bothered by a stomach issue since spring training opened earlier this year. He was forced to miss a couple games because he wasn’t feeling well.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old left the ballpark and returned to the team’s hotel in Minnesota and he skipped the Indians’ two-game series against the Reds in order to get checked out.

“He’s not happy about it, but he understands it’s the right thing to do,” Antonetti said. “He wants to feel better and that’s what we all want and for him to get back to doing what he loves, which is managing the team every day and hopefully that can happen in the not-to-distant future.”

First-base coach Sandy Alomar is filling in for Francona while he’s away.

Marlins' reboot

Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medalist in speedskating.

Also among the 18 players joining the Marlins’ 30-man roster as they resumed their virus-disrupted season in Baltimore were outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Jose Guzman, highly regarded prospects reaching the majors for the first time.

Another newcomer was pitcher Richard Bleier, returning to his former ballpark after being acquired from the Orioles in a trade over the weekend.

“We’re just excited to get back on the field,” president of baseball operations Michael Hill said.

After the Marlins waited nine days to play following the outbreak, the start of the game was pushed back nearly an hour when their latest test results were delayed.

Starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Caleb Smith joined Jose Urena on the injured list, leaving the Marlins without three-fifths of their rotation. Eight of their 12 opening-day relievers were also on the IL, as was shortstop Miguel Rojas.

With more than half the team needing to be replaced, newcomers included infielder Eddy Alvarez a 30-year-old Miami native who won a silver medal in speedskating at the 2014 Winter Olympics and had yet to play in the majors.

And this: The Marlins technically began the game in first place in the NL East.

At 2-1, Miami started the day with the best winning percentage in the division. Teams are scheduled for only 60 games each this season and it’s possible not every club will play that many because of disruptions.

Personnel dept.

Left fielder Juan Soto was reinstated by the Washington Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list after missing the team’s first seven games of the season.

Soto was sidelined on opening day, July 23, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He only was allowed to return to workouts on Saturday, part of an unusual four-day break for the Nationals caused by the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ season after a team outbreak of COVID-19.

... Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Angels after straining his right forearm in his second start, manager Joe Maddon says.Ohtani likely will return to the Angels’ lineup as their designated hitter this week

... The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon.