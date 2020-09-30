Wednesday's MLB playoffs: Twins eliminated with 18th straight postseason loss

Associated Press

Minneapolis — Shaken up by a scandal before the virus outbreak shrunk the season, the Houston Astros barely played well enough to reach the playoffs — with the rest of baseball actively rooting against them.

Well, they’re not ready to leave yet.

Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota over two games with a 3-1 victory Wednesday that sent the Twins to a record 18th straight postseason loss.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa said. “But what are they going to say now?”

Nine months after Houston’s rules-breaking, sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the Division Series in Los Angeles. As the sixth seed, they’ll face the Oakland Athletics or Chicago White Sox in a best-of-five matchup starting Monday at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t think they necessarily thought that they had anything to prove. They just had to play ball,” said manager Dusty Baker, who took his fifth different team to the playoffs and advanced for the first time in seven rounds since winning the 2003 NL Division Series with the Chicago Cubs.

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since winning Game 1 of their Division Series at the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.

Kyle Tucker hit two RBI singles for the Astros and made a key throw from left field for the inning-ending out in the fifth.

Rookie Cristian Javier worked three hitless innings in relief for the victory in his postseason debut and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth against his former team, giving the Houston bullpen a total of 9⅔ scoreless innings in this wild card series with three hits allowed.

“From the very beginning, we envisioned ourselves back in the playoffs and playing real well,” Tucker said. “So we never counted ourselves out at any point.”

Nobody on this Twins team has had a hand in more than six of the playoffs losses, but for the second straight year one of baseball’s most potent lineups limped through a brief postseason cameo. In a three-game division series sweep by the Yankees last year, the Twins totaled seven runs and 22 hits. Against the Astros, they mustered only two runs and seven hits.

“We put a lot of balls in play, it seemed like, but they were up in the air and, yeah, it seemed like we played into their trap,” said Max Kepler, one of four starters who went hitless in the series. “At the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done.”

Nelson Cruz gave the Twins an RBI double for a second straight game, this time in the fourth inning against starter Jose Urquidy. Luis Arraez aggressively tried to score from first base, but Correa took the throw from Tucker and fired home to beat Arraez to the plate to preserve the tie after third base coach Tony Diaz waved him in.

“I don’t know why he sent him,” Correa said.

Then in the seventh against losing pitcher Cody Stashak, Correa drove a 1-0 slider into the tarp-covered seats above right-center field for his 12th home run in 52 playoff games.

After winning 101, 103 and 107 games in the last three regular seasons, winning the 2017 World Series and losing the championship in seven games to the Washington Nationals last year, the Astros stumbled through the 2020 season at 29-31 under Baker and new general manager James Click with a slew of injuries after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the schedule to 60 games.

They had the third-worst road record in the major leagues, too, but none of that mattered this week against the third-seeded Twins, who were out of sorts in their two biggest games this year.

José Berríos was one of the few who were locked in with five strong innings to start, with just two hits allowed. His two walks were costly, though, issued right before Tucker’s single in the fourth.

“I don’t think anyone was ready to leave, to end this way,” Cruz said. “That’s life.”

More games

►(At) Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0 (13 inn.): Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Braves defeated the Reds in the opener.

The East champion Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since the 2001 NL Division Series and can wrap up the best-of-three series on Thursday. If they do, it will snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer of the Reds and Atlanta’s Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest.

The teams combined for a postseason record 37 strikeouts — 21 by the Braves. After a couple of hits in the 13th against Archie Bradley, Freeman drove one into center field off Amir Garrett with one out to end a game that dragged on for more than 4½ hours.

A.J. Minter escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 13th for the win.

►(At) Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3: Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Athletics held off José Abreu and the White Sox in the late innings to send their AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.

A’s reliever Jake Diekman walked home a run in the ninth, then retired the big-hitting Abreu on a sharp grounder to end it and even the best-of-three wild-card matchup at 1-all.

Chris Bassitt allowed one run on six hits in seven-plus innings during an impressive postseason debut as the AL West champion A’s snapped a six-game postseason losing streak dating to 2013.

Things got interesting when Bassitt gave way to Liam Hendriks after a leadoff single to Tim Anderson in the eighth with a 5-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer one out later.

Hendriks surrendered a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and walked Yoán Moncada to load the bases. Diekman relieved and walked Grandal to bring home a run.

Abreu, at the top of the list of AL MVP candidates, hit a hard grounder to second base as Diekman earned a tough save.

►Miami 5, (at) Chicago Cubs 1: Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Marlins beat the Cubs in Game 1.

Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh as Miami conjured up memories of past playoff magic in the franchise’s first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series.

Miami was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks’ 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs’ 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon.

After Hendricks was pulled by first-year manager David Ross, Starling Marte singled and Aguilar hit a drive to right off Jeremy Jeffress for his third career playoff homer.

►(At) Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2: Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Rays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering the young Blue Jays to finish a two-game sweep.

Renfroe launched the first playoff grand slam in franchise history during a six-run second inning. Tyler Glasnow kept Tampa Bay ahead from there, allowing two runs — on a pair of homers by Danny Jansen — in six innings.

Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer off Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu during Tampa Bay’s big inning. Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena also drove in runs as the Rays advanced to the AL Division series against either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians.

Ryu was rocked for a season-high seven runs in 1⅔ innings, the lefty’s shortest outing of the season for the wild-card Blue Jays.

Wild Card Series

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 1

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0 or Cease 5-4) at Oakland, 3:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1

New York Yankees 1, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee (Suter 2-0) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-5) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:08 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. (ESPN)

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0 (13 innings)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (Castillo 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 12:08 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 3:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC)

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis (Kim 3-0) at San Diego (Paddock 4-5), 5:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3) at San Diego, 5:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego, 10:08 p.m. (ESPN)