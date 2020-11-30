Monday's MLB: Indians sell reliever Adam Cimber to Marlins for $100,000

Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians sold side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Marlins for $100,000, and Miami designated right-hander José Ureña for assignment.

Ureña, the Marlins’ opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, spent six seasons with the Marlins and had been with them longer than any other active player. He went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts last season, when he had a $3.75 million salary and earned $1,388,889 in prorated pay. He had been projected for a salary of about $4 million for 2021.

Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians.

The 30-year-old Cimber went 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 110 appearances with the Indians over 2½ seasons. He was 6-3 in 2019, when he pitched in 68 games.

San Diego selected him in the ninth round of 2013 amateur draft. He pitched in 42 games for the Padres in 2018 before he was traded to Cleveland.

Barnes, Mets reach deal

Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract, a deal reached two days ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major league seasons.

Barnes would get a $25,000 bonus for one active day on the major league roster, and he can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 25, 40 and 50.

He had a $640,000 salary last season, which became $237,037 in prorated play. He would have been eligible for arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after the 2022 season.