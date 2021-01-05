Monday's MLB: Sandra Scully, wife of Hall of Fame announcer, dies at 76

Associated Press

Los Angeles — Sandra Scully, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, has died from complications of ALS. She was 76.

The team said Monday that Sandra Scully died Sunday night at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She had been fighting ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, for the last several years. The progressive nervous system disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

“She is really inspirational,” Vin Scully told the Associated Press last August. “Her faith is extremely important and I think that’s a major reason she’s held up.”

Scully said he found it “ironic” that his wife had the same condition as Gehrig, the New York Yankees great who was forced to retire in 1939 because of the disease. There is no cure.

In September, Scully auctioned off years of his personal memorabilia, which raised over $2 million. He and his wife of 47 years donated a portion of the money to UCLA for ALS research.

Born Sandra Hunt on Dec. 27, 1944, in Cascade, Virginia, she married Vin Scully in November 1973. The couple had one daughter, Catherine, together. She had two children of her own from a previous marriage and he had three children with his first wife, who died of an accidental overdose in 1972.

Sandra Scully frequently accompanied her husband when he broadcast games at Dodger Stadium. Scully’s 67-year run with the Dodgers ended with his retirement in 2016. She was in the booth for his final home game on Sept. 27. He waved to the cheering crowd as his wife stood and smiled next to him. Scully turned 93 in November.

Sandra Scully had 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family suggests donations may be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research.

Cubs' new voice

Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, replacing Len Kasper.

Sciambi joins color analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth for Marquee Sports Network, which is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sciambi has worked at ESPN in a variety of roles since taking a full-time position at the network in 2010, including TV play-by-play for Wednesday night games since 2014. He will continue to do some work for ESPN, in addition to his job at Marquee.

“I don’t take lightly the position I’m being put in because I know how much this team, this job, means to the fans,” he said on a Zoom call. “I’m thrilled to get this opportunity. It is going to be fun. I look forward to doing it and connecting with the community (and) doing it every day, getting a chance to connect with the fans. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Sciambi served as the lead TV play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves from 2007-2009 and the radio voice of the Marlins from 1997-2004. Kasper was Miami’s TV play-by-play announcer 2002-2004, and the two remain friends.

Kasper joined the radio booth of the crosstown White Sox last month. Kasper, who spent 16 seasons on the North Side, will call games alongside former major leaguer Darrin Jackson.

Sciambi recalled watching Cubs games on WGN growing up and visiting Wrigley Field for the first time, when he was about 12 and his dad took him. They saw Nolan Ryan pitch for the visitors. Sciambi’s family and friends also threw him a surprise 30th birthday celebration at Wrigley when he was there with the Marlins.

“I want to be where baseball matters,” Sciambi said. “And baseball matters on the North Side of Chicago.”

Around the horn

Right-hander Phil Hughes has retired, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018). He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8, and won 16 games in both 2012 and 2014.

... Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds.

