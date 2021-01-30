Saturday's MLB: Phillies, SS Didi Gregorius agree on 2-year deal

Rob Maaddi

Associated Press

Philadelphia — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending Gregorius passing a physical.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.

The Phillies signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal earlier in the week.

Philadelphia hasn’t reached the postseason since 2011, the last year it had a winning record. The Phillies finished 28-32 in a pandemic-shortenened 2020 season, missing a wild-card berth by one game in the expanded playoff format.

Rodon, White Sox agree to deal

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $3 million, contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The White Sox nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him.

Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.

Semien, Jays finalize deal

Infielder Marcus Semien and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $18 million, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old had agreed to the deal Tuesday, subject to a successful physical.

He joins a Blue Jays team that has been one of baseball’s few big spenders during the pandemic. Toronto previously added All-Star outfielder George Springer for $150 million over six seasons and right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.5 million) and Tyler Chatwood ($3 million). The Blue Jays re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray for $8 million.

Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. He earned $4,814,815 in prorated pay from a $13 million salary.

Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.

Toronto went 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded postseason despite behind forced to play home games in Buffalo, New York, due to Canadian government restrictions on travel. The Blue Jays were swept in two games by the AL champion Rays in a first-round series.

They have an emerging young core and are adding major contracts while younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. relatively low salaries because they remain shy of eligibility for arbitration.

It is not clear where the Blue Jays will play home games when the 2021 season starts.

Loup locked in with Mets

Left-hander Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets.

Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.

The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.

Once considered a lefty specialist, he held right-handed batters to a .192 average with three home runs in 58 plate appearances and left-handed batters to a .212 average with no home runs in 38 plate appearances.

Loup did not allow a run in eight of nine postseason appearances. Leading 5-4 in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, he gave up a single to Corey Seager and a double to Justin Turner, then struck out Max Muncy. Joc Pederson hit a two-run single off Nick Anderson with two outs, but the Rays rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7, tying the Series at two games apiece.

He has not allowed a home run to a left-handed batter since Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson on June 13, 2017.

New York’s bullpen also includes closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Dellin Betances, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Jeurys Familia, Brad Brach and Trevor May.

Loup is 15-22 with six saves and a 3.38 ERA in nine major league seasons with Toronto (2012-18), Philadelphia (2019), San Diego (2019) and the Rays (2020).

He earned $611,111 in prorated base pay from a $1.65 million salary last year plus $132,970 in earned bonuses for a total of $744,081. The Padres declined his $2 million option for 2020, triggering a $200,000 buyout.