Saturday's MLB: D-backs, IF Asdrubal Cabrera agree to 1-year deal

David Brandt

Associated Press

Phoenix — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The agreement was reached on Friday and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending a physical. Cabrera can earn up to $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Washington Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Cabrera seems like an ideal fit for the Diamondbacks at second base, which would move the versatile Ketel Marte back to center field.

Marte had a breakout year in 2019 while playing mostly center field but was moved back to primarily second base in 2020.

Cabrera was an All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012. He has played all four infield positions during his career and has nearly 1,700 career hits, along with 188 homers.

The Diamondbacks have made a couple of moves over the past few weeks after a quiet offseason. They signed veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria to a $3.5 million, one-year deal.

Arizona is coming off a disappointing 25-35 record in 2020, which put them last in the NL West.

Tebow invited

Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He’s been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.

Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York. The majority of minor league players won’t report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1.

Tebow, who also dealt with injuries in 2018 and ‘19, said last spring that he wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of reaching the majors.

“That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream,” Tebow said. “Part of it’s just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn’t be super cool. … But I wouldn’t say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen.”

Lugo needs surgery

The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.

An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander’s pitching shoulder. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1. He will not be game ready until well into the season.

The Mets said a bone spur broke during Lugo’s heightened workouts leading to spring training. Inflammation would not subside, and Lugo recently informed the medical staff.

The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.