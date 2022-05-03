For Astros prospect, Wayne State product Hunter Brown, 'stuff is there’ for MLB shot

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

The tension between a pitcher and a hitter is unmatched no matter what level of competition it is in baseball.

When Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals steps into the box with his signature shuffle, there’s a whole other element to that tension.

Hunter Brown, a 23-year-old St. Clair Shores native and Houston Astros pitching prospect, witnessed first-hand in spring training what it’s like to go head-to-head against Soto, a 23-year-old who's already an All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner.