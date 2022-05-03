For Astros prospect, Wayne State product Hunter Brown, 'stuff is there’ for MLB shot

By Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News

The tension between a pitcher and a hitter is unmatched no matter what level of competition it is in baseball.

When Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals steps into the box with his signature shuffle, there’s a whole other element to that tension.

In four appearances this season, including three starts, Hunter Brown is 0-2, but owns a 3.00 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, with 26 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched. He's also walked 10.

Hunter Brown, a 23-year-old St. Clair Shores native and Houston Astros pitching prospect, witnessed first-hand in spring training what it’s like to go head-to-head against Soto, a 23-year-old who's already an All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner.