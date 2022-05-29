Sunday's MLB: Braves load up on extra-base hits in win over Marlins

Atlanta — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits in their 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, nine were for extra bases, including six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third.

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back homers off Elieser Hernández in the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run in the second.

Riley and Matt Olson delivered run-scoring doubles in consecutive at-bats in the fifth.

Miami’s Jorge Soler provided all of the team’s runs by hitting two homers. Max Fried (5-2) gave up the first of those in the first inning before posting five consecutive scoreless innings. The lefty gave up six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

Kenley Jansen had two strikeouts in the ninth for his 12th save with Atlanta.

Hernández (2-5) allowed four runs in four innings. He gave up three homers, raising his season total to 14 in 43 2/3 innings.

San Francisco 6, (at) Cincinnati 4: Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to lift San Francisco over Cincinnati and avoid a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right.

Art Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the outside corner and drove it to the opposite field in right.

Brandon Crawford walked, Thairo Estrada singled, Joel Kuhnel relieved and Luis González doubled in two runs for a 6-2 lead.

Alex Cobb allowed the two runs and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. John Brebbia (3-0), the second of three relievers, pitched a one-hit seventh and helped drop NL-worst Cincinnati to 16-31.

Mahle pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since Aug. 29.

(At) Washington 6, Colorado 5: Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.

Soto, who hadn’t homered since May 12 against the Mets, added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.

After pulling within 6-3 in the seventh, the Rockies got RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out in the eighth against Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals closer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.

Rainey finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (5-4) worked around three hits and four walks to allow one run over five innings.

(At) Tampa Bay 4, New York Yankees 2: Taylor Walls and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the team scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over New York.

Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). It was Torres’ ninth home run of the season.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a drive off Colin Poche in the eighth.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season in two chances.