Tigers nab Peyton Graham, Oklahoma shortstop, in 2nd round of MLB Draft

After the Tigers opted for a hitter and infielder with their first-round pick Sunday, they doubled up in the second round, snagging University of Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham with the 51st overall turn in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Graham, 21, is a right-handed swinger, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, who in 67 games this season for the Sooners hit .335, with 20 home runs, a .417 on-base percentage and 1.058 OPS.

The Tigers had gone with their first-round choice as Texas Tech second baseman, Jace Jung, a left-handed batter considered one of the 2022 class’ best hitters.

Dan O'Dowd, the former MLB general manager who was a draft commentator Sunday on MLB Network, said Graham had above-average, across-the-board skills and was a surprise presence so deep into the second round.

The MLB Draft’s first two rounds were to wrap up Sunday evening, with rounds 3-10 set for Monday and the remaining 10 rounds for Tuesday.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and retired Detroit News sports reporter.