Astros select Central Michigan's Andrew Taylor with final pick of MLB Draft's first day

The Detroit News

Central Michigan pitcher Andrew Taylor squeezed in to the first night of the MLB Draft, selected No. 80 overall by the Houston Astros — the last pick of the night.

Taylor, a 6-foot-5 righthander from Alto, was a Competitive Balance C pick, and the second player with state of Michigan ties selected in the day's final 12 picks, following Michigan outfielder Clark Elliott, who went No. 69 overall to the Oakland Athletics.

Taylor appeared in 17 games last season for Central, including 15 starts. He went 8-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He struck out 126 in 84 innings, helping CMU win the Mid-American Conference tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament.

He was one of three selections made by the Astros on Sunday, joining Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert (first round, No. 28 overall) and Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton (second round, No. 64).