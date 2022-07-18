Michigan outfielder Clark Elliott heads to Oakland with No. 69 overall pick

The Detroit News

Michigan outfielder Clark Elliott was selected in Sunday's MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, who took him with a Competitive Balance B pick, at No. 69 overall.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Elliott walloped a team-leading 16 home runs and drove in 69 last season, his third with the Wolverines. He hit .337 in 61 games with a 1.090 OPS, helping Michigan (34-28) win the Big Ten tournament, and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Elliott was the third player selected Sunday by Oakland, which also took University of Arizona catcher Daniel Susac at No. 19 overall, and California prep outfielder Henry Bolte in the second round (No. 56 overall).