Thursday's MLB: Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner, Marlins beat Reds 7-6

Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins’ 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Miami said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised,. and a CT scan was normal.

Miami earned a four-game split by overcoming a 5-4, ninth-inning deficit. Pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez hoemred off Hunter Strickland (2-3), Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead double against Buck Farmer and Jesús Aguilar followed with sacrifice fly for his fourrth RBI.

Zach Pop (2-0) threw a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott allowed Tommy Pham’s RBI single and struck out Joey Votto with two on for his 14th save.

(At) Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0: Trey Mancini hit an eighth-inning, inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with Baltimore.

Jordan Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Lyles and Mancini both could be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline.

Anthony Santander doubled home a run in the third off Ryan Yarbrough (0-6). Félix Bautista retired four batters for his third save.

Blue Jays announce $230 million stadium renovation plan

Toronto — The Blue Jays announced plans Thursday for a $230 million renovation of Rogers Centre, their downtown home since 1989 but said the change will not involve replacing the artificial turf surface with grass.

The renovation, to be undertaken in stages over the next two or three winters, will begin with the team adding raised bullpens in left and right field, adjusting the dimensions and heights of the current outfield wall and adapting outfield seating areas to add bars and patios, as well as a section of bleachers.

“The largest focus was to focus on modernizing the fan experience,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said.

Shapiro did not disclose the outfield dimensions and fence heights, saying they have not been finalized.

After the 2023 season, the team will remodel the lower bowl to create better sight lines and reduce the amount of foul territory, and replace all the seats in the upper deck.

The Blue Jays will also use the renovation to upgrade and expand the home clubhouse, as well as facilities for players, such as weight rooms and training areas.

Shapiro said overall stadium capacity would be reduced once the renovations are complete, but could not say by how much.

Rogers Centre opened as SkyDome in June 1989, as the first retractable-roof stadium in the major leagues. It is now the seventh-oldest stadium among the 30.

Shapiro called the plans “a medium-term solution,” adding that the Blue Jays will eventually have to consider building a new stadium or undergo an even more substantial renovation of their current home.