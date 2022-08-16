Tuesday's MLB: Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended one game for phone flap

Associated Press

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed and can play until the process is complete.

“I just really want MLB to hear my version of the story and make sure they understand my heart behind everything,” Castro said through an interpreter before the game against the Red Sox.

“None of this was intentional, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen,” he said.

Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.

The play drew plenty of attention at the ballpark and beyond in the sports world. Many cringed while others laughed it off as the video clip was seen by millions.

Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an honest mistake. He said he put his oven mitt-like sliding glove in his pocket and forgot about the phone, which now had some cushion.

“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said after the Pirates lost, 6-4, to Arizona. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. The Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs on the way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Castro is hitting .239 in 27 games in his second major league season.

Asked about the penalty, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said “we respect MLB’s decision” and left it at that.

Carrasco sidelined

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced in another setback for its rotation.

The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.

The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trail New York by 4½ games in the division. His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning — he came back after the break and got the last out, but winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

Tatis giveaway scrapped

The Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test.

Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Diamondbacks.