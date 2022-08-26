Friday's MLB: Rays lock up Tyler Glasnow through 2024 with $30.35 million deal

By Mark Didtler

Associated Press

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year, the team announced Friday.

The Rays’ opening day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.

Glasnow is making $5.1 million this year. He will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

“It seems to be like such a good partnership,” Glasnow said. “I’m glad I can just sit here and talk about it. This is such an awesome opportunity in a place I really want to be. I don’t want to leave yet, I’m not ready to go. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow would get $1 million for winning the Cy Young Award, $500,000 for winding up second and $250,000 for finishing third to fifth. There is also a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star team and a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

“It gives me a lot of confidence to know they put that faith in me and they’re willing to give me a contract of this size,” Glasnow said. “I want this to be like in a sense like a discount. I want to outperform it by a lot.”

Glasnow has thrown batting practice twice since Aug. 20, and topped out at 97 mph during a session on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has not ruled returning before the season ends.

A healthy Glasnow joining 2022 AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan would give the Rays a potent top of the rotation.

“Shane is pitching at a Cy Young level this season, and Glas was doing that the year before,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said. “Then you look at the other guys and what they’re doing, it’s certainly exciting to think about.”

Harper back

Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies’ starting lineup for Friday night’s game against the Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb.

The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25.

Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games. He went 5-for-8 with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Phillies had planned to keep Harper in Triple-A through Saturday, but his return to the big leagues was moved up after his walk-off double for the IronPigs on Wednesday night.

Rangers add Keuchel

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Tigers.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the White Sox.

A free agent after this season, Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock.

Over his 11-year career in the majors, he’s 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. Keuchel was the 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston after posting a 20-8 record

South Korea tour

Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.

MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.