Wayne State product Hunter Brown added to Astros' taxi squad

The Houston Astros on Tuesday placed ace Justin Verlander on the injured list with a calf injury, but the former Tigers pitcher wasn't the only player with Michigan ties on the move for the organization.

Hunter Brown, the Astros' top pitching prospect and former standout at Wayne State and St. Clair Shores Lakeview, was added to the team's taxi squad.

The 6-foot-2 righthander was a fifth-round pick by the Astros in 2019, and has climbed the organization's ladder, reaching Triple-A Sugar Land, where he's put together an impressive season. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League in victories (tied, with nine), strikeouts (134) and ERA among qualifiers (2.55).

Brown is ranked the No. 40 prospect in the minors by Baseball America, and No. 71 by MLB Pipeline.

The Astros, who own the best record in the American League (82-47) and enjoy an 11½-game lead in the AL West, are in Arlington on Tuesday night to take on the Rangers.