Sunday's MLB: Aaron Judge leads MLB with 53 home runs, Yankees beat Rays

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and the New York Yankees stopped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.

Frankie Montas (5-11) allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay. The Rays trailed by 15 1/2 games on July 10.

Down 2-0, Tampa Bay tried to rally in the ninth against Clay Holmes, the fourth Yankees reliever. David Peralta led off with his second double of the game and scored on a one-out single by pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia.

Jonathan Aranda doubled with two outs before Holmes struck out Yandy Díaz looking at a 3-2 pitch for his 18th save.

Toronto 4, (at) Pittsburgh 3: Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Toronto edged Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 to maintain their hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Toronto begins a four-game series against Baltimore, which is chasing Toronto for a postseason berth, starting Monday at Camden Yards.

Hernandez and Alejandro Kirk had two hits apiece for Toronto, which has won five of six and 12 of 17. Cavan Biggio hit his fifth home of the season and second in five days for the Blue Jays.

Ross Stripling (7-4) allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in six innings. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano collected his 30th save.

Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit his 12th home run for the Pirates/

Minnesota 5, (at) Chicago White Sox 1: Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again.

Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman’s wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.

The Twins finished with 12 hits. Correa connected in the fifth, hitting a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito (10-9) for his 16th homer. Bundy (8-6) pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox.

Elvis Andrus had two of Chicago’s seven hits. Giolito pitched five innings for Chicago, allowing six hits and finishing with five strikeouts and two walks.

Washington 7, (at) New York 1: César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year in Washington's victory over New York.

The last-place Nationals took two of three in the series.

Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas.

Hernández's drive was his first since Aug. 26, 2021, a span of 155 games. Entering Sunday, only the Los Angeles Angels’ Magneuris Sierra (223 games) and the Cleveland Guardians’ Myles Straw (157 games) had gone longer without homering among active players.

Erick Fedde (6-9) gave up one run — McNeil’s second-inning sacrifice fly — over six innings and earned his first win since June 21.

(At) Boston 5, Texas 2: Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and Boston completed a four-game sweep over Texas.

The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.

Bogaerts had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007.

Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500.

Reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1) was credited with his first MLB victory, and John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-8) took the loss and is winless in his last 26 road starts, the majors’ longest active streak. His only career road victory came Sept. 9, 2020 with the White Sox.

Colorado 8, (at) Cincinnati 4, (Game 1): Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Rockies a win over Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, TJ Friedl homered twice and Jonathan India hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.

Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) allowed just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl’s solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game.

The Reds got back within one on India’s two-run homer off Carlos Esteves in the eighth. But Cron slammed the door with his 25th home run, a two-run shot off Art Warren.