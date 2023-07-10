Former Michigan high school stars Alex Mooney, Ryan Brown taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Two years later, Alex Mooney finally has heard his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Mooney, a former star player from Orchard Lake St. Mary's who now plays at Duke, was selected in the seventh round, 218th overall, by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Mooney went undrafted in 2021 despite being a consensus top-100 prospect coming out of high school. Mooney and his family made it clear to inquiring ballclubs that he didn't plan to sign a professional contract, and had his heart setting on going to Duke and enjoying the college experience.

It's unclear if he's willing to sign this time around, after two seasons at Duke. He had a solid freshman season, and an even better sophomore season.

The slot value at his pick is $231,300, though Mooney is expected to sign an over-slot deal that could potentially be worth $1 million to leave Duke early.

Mooney, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound, right-handed hitter, turned 21 last week, making him eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft after only his sophomore season. He was listed as the 114th-ranked prospect by MLB.com. Mooney was first-team all-ACC in 2023, batting .315 with a .434 on-base percentage. He tied for first on Duke's team with 80 hits, and led the team with 20 doubles and 21 stolen bases. He also scored 68 runs, tied for third-most in program history.

Mooney started all 63 games for Duke in 2023, and was a semifinalist for the Brooke Wallace Award, presented to college baseball's top shortstop. This season, MLB.com’s draft analysts say he chased fewer pitches out of the zone, made more consistent quality contact and improved his launch angle.

Still, MLB.com projects Mooney to top out at 12 to 15 homers a season as a pro, using wooden bats.

As a freshman at Duke, he began his collegiate career with a 10-game hitting streak, and hit a walk-off grand slam against Louisville in April 2021. He made the ACC's all-freshman team, then went to play in the Cape Cod League, where he impressed.

“Elite competitor and selfless leader,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said on Twitter on Monday, adding that Mooney is “not just a great player” but also “makes the people around him better.” He closed the tweet with the hashtag, bluecollar."

At Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Mooney helped Matt Petry's team win state championships as a sophomore and senior. He was the top prep player in Michigan as a senior, and was ranked a top-five shortstop nationally entering the 2021 MLB Draft.

He also was Michigan's player of the year as a sophomore. His junior season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Mooney's dad, Joe, played baseball at Michigan in the 1990s.

Another former Michigan high-school star, Ball State right-handed pitcher Ryan Brown, followed Mooney off the board, going in the ninth round (280th overall) to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brown, 21, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, was ranked the 237th-best prospect in this year's draft by MLB.com, after striking out 56 in 28.1 innings this past season, mostly out of the bullpen. He suffered a knee injury early in the season, and an arm injury later in the year.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he had a 2.14 ERA, .157 batting-average against and struck out 65 in 46.1 innings.

Brown attended Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse High School, and according to MLB.com, by far his best pitch is the splitter, which drew a 70% swing-and-miss rate this past season. His fastball touches mid-90s. Command will be key in his development.

Slot value at the pick is $173,600.

The MLB Draft concludes Tuesday, with rounds 11 through 20.

