Miguel Cabrera might just be in the home stretch for the holidays.

The Detroit Tigers star slugger has a court date set for Dec. 11 in Orlando, Fla., on what could be the final day of a child-support case that stretches back to August 2017.

Lawyers for Cabrera and his former mistress, Belkis Mariella Rodriguez, will be in the Ninth Circuit Court of Florida before Judge Alan S. Apte, who is presiding over a bench trial in the dispute over how much money Cabrera should be forced to pay Rodriguez for two children they had together.

The bench trial began in November and stretched five days, before adjourning until December. Previous attempts to settle via mediation were unsuccessful.

It's not yet clear if Cabrera and Rodriguez will be present in court that day.

Since April, Cabrera has been ordered to pay Rodriguez $12,247.33 per month, not including attorney fees, in temporary relief.

Rodriguez is seeking significantly more, given Cabrera's substantial annual salary, which in 2019 will be $30 million from the Tigers, not including endorsements. He will $30 million in 2020 and 2021, and $32 million in 2022 and 2023.

Rodriguez sued in August 2017, claiming Cabrera unilaterally cut her monthly payments to less than $15,000 a month — leaving her, she said, to borrow from friends and family to make ends meet, including keeping up a million-dollar home in a swanky, gated community that he helped her purchase.

Florida statute sets the guidelines at 7.5 percent of one's income for two children, which would mean more than $100,000 per month for somebody of Cabrera's means. His lawyers, though, argue the statute never was designed for a salary like his, nor are the children with Rodriguez, 36, entitled to livelihoods equal to those of the three children Cabrera, 35, has with his wife, Rosangel.

Cabrera hasn't yet spoken publicly about the lawsuit, which The News first reported. He lives in Florida in the offseason, and he's been recovering from summer biceps-tendon surgery that cut short his 2018 season.

Lawyers for both Cabrera and Rodriguez have repeatedly declined comment.

