Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker in 1992. (Photo: Detroit News)

The 2018 season felt like a celebration of the 1984 Tigers, with Alan Trammell and Jack Morris entering the Baseball Hall of Fame, and later having their numbers retired at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will back at it in 2019, too, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the franchise's fourth and last World Series championship.

The team announced this week a special ticket package that includes five games, and features several giveaways exclusive to those who buy the ticket package.

The cost is $105, which includes five game tickets, and a giveaway for each — including a limited-edition Alan Trammell-Lou Whitaker Bobblehead, featuring the double-play combo in their famous back-to-back pose first made famous on the cover of the 1979 Tigers Yearbook.

The games are:

►Saturday, May 18, vs A's: 1984 World Series championship pennant.

►Saturday, June 29, vs. Nationals: Sparky Annderson Bobblehead.

►Saturday, July 6, vs. Red Sox: Whitaker Bobblehead piece No. 1.

►Saturday, July 20, vs. Blue Jays: Trammell Bobblehead piece No. 2

►Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Royals: 1984 Kirk Gibson road jersey.

All the giveaways are exclusive to those who buy the ticket package, except for the Anderson Bobblehead, which will be given away to all ticket-holders.

The Tigers say a limited number of packages are available, at tigers.com/84 or by calling (313) 471-BALL.

The Tigers also will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1984 team during their fantasy camp in Lakeland, Fla., in January and February. Several members of the '84 team are set to participate, including Trammell, Dan Petry, Dave Rozema, Tom Brookens and others. For more details, call (313) 471-2550.