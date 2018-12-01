Former President George H. W. Bush prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park in 2017. (Photo: Pool / Getty Images, file)

Lansing — Former President George H.W. Bush’s love of baseball brought him to Michigan on several occasions and once prompted a one-day contract offer from the Detroit Tigers.

Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94, played baseball for Yale University and competed in the first two College World Series games, which were held on the campus of Western Michigan University in 1984.

University of California’s Jackie Jensen, who would go on to “be one of the greatest sluggers the Boston Red Sox ever had,” crushed a home run off Yale “that’s still rolling in Kalamazoo,” Bush recalled in 1989.

“So we lost both times,” the then-president said in remarks to the Wichita State University team that won the NCAA baseball tournament that year.

In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947. (Photo: AP)

Robert Brown, president of Major League Baseball’s American League, saw Bush play in an “Old Timers Game” in Colorado and encouraged the Detroit Tigers to offer the then-vice president a one-day contract for the 1985 season, along with a $1 signing bonus.

“This will tickle the hell out of him,” Brown wrote in an August 1984 letter to Tigers executive Jim Campbell, according to archival documents posted online last year.

Campbell sent the contract offer to Bush’s assistant and press secretary in September, noting that Brown “said the vice president handled himself admirably for an old second baseman out of Yale.”

“Bobby also said that they were kidding the vice president and Bobby promised he would do his best to get him a contract with a Major League Club,” Campbell wrote. “This is where I come into the picture.”

It’s unclear whether the contract ever reached Bush’s desk, but the next month, the vice president had a front-row seat to Detroit’s 1984 World Championship win over the San Diego Padres. Bush sat beside legendary Tiger George Kell, who tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at old Tiger Stadium, in the deciding Game 5.

Thirty-three years later, Bush cheered on as his son -former President George W. Bush -- tossed out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, which the Astros eventually won in seven games.

Former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who joined the Astros in 2017 and helped propel the team to the championship, caught the pitch and tweeted out a photo of him standing beside both former presidents.

“#RIP 41,” Verlander wrote.