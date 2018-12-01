LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lansing — Former President George H.W. Bush’s love of baseball brought him to Michigan on several occasions and once prompted a one-day contract offer from the Detroit Tigers.

Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94, played baseball for Yale University and competed in the first two College World Series games, which were held on the campus of Western Michigan University in 1984.

University of California’s Jackie Jensen, who would go on to “be one of the greatest sluggers the Boston Red Sox ever had,” crushed a home run off Yale “that’s still rolling in Kalamazoo,” Bush recalled in 1989.

“So we lost both times,” the then-president said in remarks to the Wichita State University team that won the NCAA baseball tournament that year.

Robert Brown, president of Major League Baseball’s American League, saw Bush play in an “Old Timers Game” in Colorado and encouraged the Detroit Tigers to offer the then-vice president a one-day contract for the 1985 season, along with a $1 signing bonus.

“This will tickle the hell out of him,” Brown wrote in an August 1984 letter to Tigers executive Jim Campbell, according to archival documents posted online last year.

Campbell sent the contract offer to Bush’s assistant and press secretary in September, noting that Brown “said the vice president handled himself admirably for an old second baseman out of Yale.”

“Bobby also said that they were kidding the vice president and Bobby promised he would do his best to get him a contract with a Major League Club,” Campbell wrote. “This is where I come into the picture.”

President George H.W. Bush, 1924-2018
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947.
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947. AP
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news.
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. Ed Kolenovsky, AP
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas. Texas National Guard via AP
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas.
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas. AP
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970.
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970. John Duricka, AP
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan.
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan. AP
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. AP
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C.
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C. AP
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates.
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates. AP
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill.
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill. AP
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election.
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988.
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988. Kathy Willens, AP
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Marcy Nighswander, AP
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990. Bob Daugherty, AP
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991.
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991. Boris Yurchenko, AP
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992.
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va.
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va. Marcy Nighswander, AP
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas. Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel, via AP
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House.
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Charles Krupa, AP
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018. David J. Phillip, AP
    It’s unclear whether the contract ever reached Bush’s desk, but the next month, the vice president had a front-row seat to Detroit’s 1984 World Championship win over the San Diego Padres. Bush sat beside legendary Tiger George Kell, who tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at old Tiger Stadium, in the deciding Game 5.

    Thirty-three years later, Bush cheered on as his son -former President George W. Bush -- tossed out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, which the Astros eventually won in seven games.

    Former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who joined the Astros in 2017 and helped propel the team to the championship, caught the pitch and tweeted out a photo of him standing beside both former presidents.

    “#RIP 41,” Verlander wrote.

     

