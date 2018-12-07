A fan makes his way toward TigerFest at Comerica Park last season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

There may not be a bunch of new faces to get to know, but there will still be a few familiar ones.

TigerFest tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Comerica Park box office or at tigers.com. The cost is $30 for adults, and $15 for children 14 and younger.

All fans will receive a free Tigers tote back when entering the gates for the annual offseason fan festival, set for Saturday, Jan. 26, at Comerica Park.

Tickets typically sell out somewhat swiftly, even in recent years, as the Tigers have begun to rebuild.

Among those expected at the fan festival are right fielder Nick Castellanos, center fieder JaCoby Jones, starting pitcher Michael Fulmer and new Tigers pitcher Matt Moore, among others. Star slugger Miguel Cabrera has attended in previous seasons, unless there's a personal conflict in his schedule.

TigerFest wraps up a weekend of face-time between Tigers and fans, including the statewide winter caravan, which takes place Thursday, Jan. 24, and Friday, Jan. 25.

On Jan. 26, TigerFest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. — yes, they have space heaters — and includes autograph sessions, interactive activities, behind-the-scenes tours and appearances by Tigers alums.