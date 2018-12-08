Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated: Dec. 6)
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season.
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 major-league free agents, headlined by Manny Machado (left) and Bryce Harper (right). Note: Age listed is the age in which they will spend most of the 2019 season. Getty Images
1. Manny Machado, SS/3B, 26: You could go flop 1 and 2 (Bryce Harper) rather easily, but given the positions he can play, Machado is just a notch above and is headed for a massive payday, provided there's at least one team that looks past his perceived disinterest at times during his stint with the Dodgers. Prediction: Yankees, eight years, $242 million Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
2. Bryce Harper, RF, 26: Baseball has been gearing up for his foray into free agency for several years. As recently as a year or two ago, some experts were predicting a contract worth half-a-billion bucks. He won't get that, of course, but he's about to be set for many, many lifetimes. Prediction: Phillies, nine years, $301 million Dustin Bradford, Getty Images
3. Dallas Keuchel, SP, 31: With Clayton Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers, that makes Keuchel, a fellow lefty and Cy Young winner, the top starting pitcher on the market. That is ideal for him, given he's not coming off his greatest season, having allowed a career-high 211 hits. Prediction: Astros, five years, $105 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
4. Patrick Corbin, SP, 29: The left-hander's sixth year in the majors was, easily, his best, another case of great timing. He had career-bests in hits per nine innings (7.3) and K's (246), earning a $17.9 million qualifying offer. But he's almost certainly moving on. Prediction: Yankees, five years, $81 million. UPDATE: Nationals, six years, $140 million. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
5. Michael Brantley, 32: After frustrating injury-plagued seasons in 2016 and 2017, he was back to his dynamic self this past season, as a doubles machine. His last fully healthy season, he played some center field, but he's just a left fielder these days. Prediction: Mariners, four years, $60 million Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
6. A.J. Pollock, CF, 31: A center fielder who can hit for power is a rare commodity, so he's heading for a nice signing day worth more than the qualifying offer he'll almost certainly reject. Prediction: Reds, five years, $67 million Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
7. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, 29: The right-hander's stock skyrocketed with a brilliant showing for the World Series-champion Red Sox, though some worry his workload in the playoffs was ill-advised. Prediction: Red Sox, four years, $45 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, four years, $67.5 million. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
8. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, 30: The Birmingham Brother Rice graduate is the top second baseman on the free-agent market, and just won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, and third overall. Prediction: Mets, four years, $50 million Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
9. Yasmani Grandal, C, 30: An uber-rough postseason, particularly on defense, might damage his perceived worth, so there's a slight chance he could accept the Dodgers' qualifying offer. Prediction: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
10. J.A. Happ, SP, 36: The left-hander's been solid for a long, long time, but his excellent performance on the big stage of the Bronx should make him a much hotter commodity. Prediction: Yankees, three years, $46 million Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
11. Andrew Miller, RP, 34: It was a frustrating, injury-plagued year for the lanky lefty, but he still will have many suitors who haven't forgotten his 2014-17 dominance. Prediction: Nationals, three years, $29 million Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
12. Craig Kimbrel, RP, 31: Yeah, the bearded right-hander gave Red Sox fans the shakes during the postseason, but he's too elite to settle for Boston's qualifying offer. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $39 million Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
13. Jed Lowrie, 2B, 35: At age 34, the veteran infielder posted his best season yet, with personal-bests in homers (23) and RBIs (99). Few noticed, because he did it in Oakland. Prediction: A's, three years, $23 million Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
14. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 30: The market crashed on Moose last offseason, forcing him to sign a modest, one-year deal to stay with the Royals. He should have more options this time. Prediction: Angels, four years, $42 million Morry Gash, Associated Press
15. Charlie Morton, SP, 35: Other Astros starters get more press, but the right-hander has been vitally important to the Astros' impressive two-year run. A reunion should be on the table. Prediction: Astros, two years, $25 million Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
16. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, 32: Injuries have plagued the Korean left-hander, including a groin issue this year. But when he was healthy, he was absolutely electric, hence the qualifying offer. Prediction: Mariners, three years, $31 million. UPDATE: Dodgers, one year, $17.9 million. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
17. Andrew McCutchen, OF, 32: He's not the player who won the MVP in 2013 and nearly won it again in 2014, but he still does a lot of things well and was dynamite in a month with the Yankees. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $57 million Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
18. Josh Donaldson, 3B, 33: He had an injury-marred season at the worst possible time, but finishing strong, reminding potential suitors of the guy who posted a .946 OPS from 2015-17. Prediction: Cardinals, three years, $60 million. UPDATE: Braves, one year, $23 million. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
19. Wilson Ramos, C, 31: There are a lot of underwhelming starting catchers in the majors, so when you see one available with a strong arm and an OPS in the .800s, you take notice. Prediction: Rangers, four years, $37 million Mitchell Leff, Getty Images
20. Marwin Gonzalez, UT, 30: The Swiss Army knife of this year's free-agent class, he can play all over the diamond, particularly the outfield and shortstop, and can hit to boot. Prediction: Indians, four years, $35 million David J. Phillip, Associated Press
21. Adam Jones, OF, 33: It appears he's moving on from Baltimore. He can still hit, though the Camden Yards effect on his stats will be a slight concern. His defense has slipped, too. Prediction: Padres, five years, $83 million Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
22. Gio Gonzalez, SP, 33: The left-hander was pretty mediocre with the Nationals, but found his groove again in his month with the Brewers. So that should pique clubs' interest. Prediction: White Sox, four years, $52 million Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
23. David Robertson, RP, 34: One of the game's elite relievers for quite some time, the right-hander should be looking to close again after being a setup man with the Yankees. Prediction: Astros, three years, $41 million Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
24. Nelson Cruz, DH, 38: The Mariners took a chance on him with a four-year, $57 million deal, but he earned pretty much every penny and should be poised for one more big payday. Prediction: Twins, two years, $32 million Mike Stone, Associated Press
25. Lance Lynn, SP, 32: Starting pitching is such a scorching-hot commodity, that even a rather pedestrian year for the veteran right-hander shouldn't hamper his value too much. Prediction: Rays, three years, $43 million Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
26. Steve Pearce, 1B, 36: A guy who's bounced around to seven teams in 12 years in the majors is about to find some stability, thanks to his MVP performance in the World Series. Prediction: Orioles, three years, $23 million. UPDATE: Red Sox, one year, $6.25 million. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
27. Adam Ottavino, RP, 33: The 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings surely open some eyes, but walks have long been a concern for the right-hander. Fun fact: He's a switch-hitter! Prediction: Mets, three years, $22 million David Zalubowski, Associated Press
28. Nick Markakis, RF, 35: Once one of the more dynamic hitters in the game, he's been a forgotten man the last several seasons. But a big 2018 (93 RBIs) put him back on the map. Prediction: Braves, three years, $35 million Daniel Shirey, Getty Images
29. Ian Kinsler, 2B, 37: Offensively, the former Tiger has been on a downward trend for several seasons. But he can still pick it in the field, hence his second Gold Glove Award. Prediction: Rockies, three years, $36 million Tom E. Puskar, Associated Press
30. Jeurys Familia, RP, 29: A rough 2017 was marred by domestic-abuse allegations and a suspension, but the right-handed closer/setup man turned things around on the field in 2018. Prediction: Giants, three years, $27 million Gail Burton, Associated Press
31. Adrian Beltre, 3B, 40: His worst offense in nearly a decade has him seriously pondering retirement, which would be a shame, since he can still pick it with the best of them at third. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
32. CC Sabathia, SP, 38: : A third consecutive solid showing for the veteran lefty, after his career appeared washed up in 2015. He might be in line for one more two- or three-year contract. Prediction: A's, one year, $15 million. UPDATE: Yankees, one year, $8 million. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
33. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 33: The constant subject of trade rumors, somehow, the athletic outfielder has stuck all these years in Colorado. A split could finally be in the cards, however. Prediction: Giants, four years, $55 million David Zalubowski, Associated Press
34. Freddy Galvis, SS, 29: He's not going to wow you at the plate, though he has some pop. His defense is superb, though, and he's reliable, playing 162 games each of the last two years. Prediction: Tigers, two years, $15 million Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
35. Joe Kelly, RP, 31: Like Nathan Eovaldi, another Red Sox right-hander whose excellent postseason performance will earn him some additional phone calls from GMs around the league. Prediction: Red Sox, three years, $18 million Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
36. Jesse Chavez, RP, 35: In his return to a full-time reliever, the right-hander -- whose played for nine teams in his 11 seasons -- found the zone, with a career-best 1.059 WHIP. Prediction: Brewers, three years, $18.5 million. UPDATE: Rangers, two years, $8 million. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
37. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, 33: There's a lot that makes the veteran quite valuable, including some decent offense, the fact he's a switch-hitter and his versatility on defense. Prediction: Pirates, two years, $18 million Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
38. Joakim Soria, RP, 35: The former Tigers reliever has gotten things back on track a little bit, and the veteran right-hander was solid down the stretch for the Brewers. Prediction: Diamondbacks, two years, $16 million Jae Hong, Associated Press
39. Wade Miley, SP, 32: An oblique strain limited the veteran left-hander to just 16 regular-season starts, but he was excellent, particularly in the postseason. Prediction: Reds, three years, $23 million Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
40. Cody Allen, RP, 30: One of many players who had down years for the Indians this season, the veteran right-hander had his worst year, because of the home-run ball. Prediction: Cubs, four years, $44 million Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
41. Jose Iglesias, SS, 29: : In 2013, the Tigers thought they had their shortstop for years to come. Now, he's moving on. His defense is fantastic, but the bat is a problem. Prediction: Pirates, three years, $24 million Robin Buckson, Detroit News
42. Brian Dozier, 2B, 32: A huge falloff in 2018 for the slugger, whose OPS fell 160 points from 2017. Given his 2013-17 production, though, that might just be a blip. Prediction: Nationals, two years, $25 million Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
43. Kurt Suzuki, C, 35: Betcha didn't know he had an .887 OPS in 2017 and .776 in 2018. He never gets much publicity, but the veteran catcher is as steady as they come. Prediction: Braves, two years, $13 million. UPDATE: Nationals, two years, $10 million. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
44. Joe Mauer, 1B, 36: His $184 million contract with his hometown Twins has finally come to an end, and signs point to retirement before he signs with another ballclub. Prediction: Retirement. UPDATED: Retirement. Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
45. Anibal Sanchez, SP, 35: If you saw this resurgence coming, well, buy a lottery ticket. The former Tigers right-hander was, dare we say, really good for the Braves in 2018. Prediction: Marlins, two years, $15 million Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
46. Denard Span, LF, 35: His last deal was for three years and $31 million for the Giants, and he's done nothing since then to suggest he's about to take a serious paycut. Prediction: Blue Jays, three years, $30 million Mike Stone, Associated Press
47. Daniel Murphy, 2B, 34: Offseason knee surgery cut into his playing time significantly in 2018, and he wasn't the same player when he got on the field, with a .790 OPS. Prediction: Cubs, two years, $28 million Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
48. Ryan Madson, RP, 38: Rough year for the veteran right-hander, whose ERA doubled from 2017 (1.99 to 3.98) and whose WHIP nearly doubled (0.797 to 1.405). Prediction: Royals, two years, $15 million Elsa, Getty Images
49. Robinson Chirinos, C, 35: The Rangers rather surprisingly declined his very modest $2.375 million option, sending quite a nice gift onto the free-agent market. Prediction: Phillies, three years, $15 million. UPDATE: Astros, one year, $5.5 million. Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
50. Zach Britton, RP, 31: Our version of Mr. Irrelevant, the lefty gets the final spot because there's still something there, provided he can stay healthy. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $20 million Elsa, Getty Images
    Detroit — If you are bargain hunting, the best deals typically come after the top-shelf stock is sold.

    That’s how the Tigers played it at last year’s Winter Meetings. And, most likely, that will be their approach this week as the baseball industry conducts its massive annual trade show in Las Vegas. While contending teams bid on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and other elite free agents, the Tigers and the rest of the rebuilders are expected to wait to see what’s left and discounted on the rack.  

    But there is a different dynamic in play this year. Players, particularly those not considered top-shelf worthy, are more motivated to get their deals done quicker. Seeing so many quality players sit on the shelf without jobs into and through spring training last season changed the mind-set of a lot of mid-level players.   

    Newly signed Tigers left-hander Matt Moore spoke on this last week.

    “This was my first taste of free agency and I wasn’t exactly coming off the most desirable season,” he said. “And especially, after the last two or three years when the market, even for guys coming off a great season, was extremely volatile, to say the least.

    “To work out a deal this early, I feel like I was kind of lucky. I didn’t have to fall into that category of having to push this thing down the road.”

    The Twins were able to sign second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year deal for $7.5 million this week. Even though he struggled after being traded to the Brewers last season, he’s 27 and was an All-Star in 2017.

    He might’ve been able to get more money, certainly a multi-year deal, had he waited it out. But his camp decided the security of the bird in hand ($7.5 million for a year) was better than hoping there’d be two in a bush somewhere else.

    More: Tickets for Jan. 26 TigerFest go on sale Friday

    Understand, though, the Tigers aren’t spending $7.5 million on any one player — they may not spend that much for free agents in total. They haven’t spent the last two-plus paring down their payroll, finally getting under the luxury tax threshold and getting to where they should receive a revenue-sharing check instead of paying a revenue-sharing bill, to blow it out again in the second year of the rebuild.

    The Tigers aren’t going to be big spenders in free agency until the new foundation is built and they are ready to be legitimate contenders again — think 2021, 2022.

    “Right now, I don't know what payroll is going to look like,” general manager Al Avila said at the end of the season. “It could very easily come down. It could very easily stay neutral. I'm trying my best, obviously, not to make it any higher because that's not where we want to go.

    “It's my goal to set up the organization and its foundation moving forward for success, and the best way to do that is to bring payroll down so we can continue to accumulate prospects.”

    Avila cited the Milwaukee Brewers as a creditable model. Keep acquiring prospects, keep trying to find undervalued talent (like they did with Niko Goodrum last year) and, “try to make more good decisions than bad ones.”

    The Tigers opted not to tender contracts to veteran leaders James McCann and Alex Wilson, mostly because it saved them about $6.5 million. That gives you an indication of the kind of deep-dive bargain hunting they will be doing the rest of this offseason.

    “It's getting the payroll down and accumulating prospects,” Avila said. “We're going to bring guys through here, we're going to look at them. A good thing right now is that a lot of these guys that were in Double-A are going to be in Triple-A who, in the near future, are going be in the big leagues.”

     

    That’s the mission. Maybe we will see the likes of catcher Jake Rogers, shortstop Willi Castro, outfielder Daz Cameron and pitchers Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser, Matt Manning or Franklin Perez at some point in 2019. But it won’t be until that group — which also includes infielder Isaac Parades and pitchers Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo — gets established that the Tigers will resume spending real money on players. 

    In the meantime, there are holes to fill. And with more agents coming to Vegas this week motivated to get contracts for their clients, perhaps the Tigers won’t come home empty.

    Avila and his lieutenants will arrive in Las Vegas Sunday and at the top of their priority list will be to sign a veteran shortstop. Adeiny Hechavarria, Jordy Mercer and Freddy Galvis are certainly among the candidates.

    Two other intriguing possibilities. Miguel Cabrera has spent the offseason working out with Royals shortstop and free agent Alcides Escobar. He may be too expensive, but he’d be worth investigating. Also, the Orioles non-tendered Tim Beckham. The Tigers could offer him a one- or two-year shot at redemption.

    Though they paid Moore $2.5 million, with another $1 million in incentives, they most likely are seeking another veteran starting pitcher. The pool of pitchers in their price range isn’t overwhelming — Edwin Jackson, Brett Anderson, Tyson Ross, Jeremy Hellickson, Marco Estrada, etc.

    Trenton native and former Eastern Michigan standout Matt Shoemaker is also available. After battling injuries the last two seasons, he was non-tendered by the Angels.

    With Wilson gone from the bullpen, the Tigers may also be dipping into the deep pool of available relievers. They may choose to use their Rule 5 pick on a relief pitcher, as well.

    With McCann gone, the Tigers are left with a young and relatively inexperienced catching duo — second-year Grayson Greiner and John Hicks, who will also play some first base and DH, manning the catching position.

    Still, the Tigers don’t appear interested in adding another veteran to the mix. They signed Bobby Wilson, who has played parts of nine seasons in the big leagues and will be 36 in April, to a minor-league contract. For now, he is the veteran third catcher likely to start the season in Triple-A Toledo.

    But Chris Hermmann, 31, who came up in the Twins organization under manager Ron Gardenhire, was non-tendered by the Mariners. Gardenhire talked often last season of his desire for a third catcher on the big-league roster, one who can fill in at first base and outfield. He often mentioned Hermmann as that kind of player.

    Another non-tendered player the Tigers may consider is left-handed power threat Justin Bour, if he’s not out of their price range. He’s a 30-year-old first baseman and designated hitter who has hit 20 or more home runs the last three seasons and four of the last five.

    He stands to get a raise above the $3.4 million he made last season splitting time between the Marlins and Phillies. He’d be a good fit, though. A left-handed bat that could replace Victor Martinez (retired) as the everyday DH, or share first base and the DH role with Cabrera.

    That would allow Hicks to concentrate on catching, figuring he and Greiner would share the duties close to a 50-50 split.

    As for the procurement of prospects, Avila has but one blue chip to play, and that is right fielder Nick Castellanos, who is entering his final year of team control. To this point, there hasn’t been a lot of meaningful interest from teams, except from the Astros, who have reportedly made preliminary inquiries.

    Pitchers Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene could also draw some trade interest. Both are arbitration-eligible. According MLBTradeRumors.com, Greene could get as much as $4.8 million in arbitration and Boyd up to $3 million.

    Other arbitration-eligible players include Castellanos ($11.3 million), Blaine Hardy ($1.2 million), Michael Fulmer ($3 million), Daniel Norris ($1.4 million) and Drew VerHagen ($900,000).

    Assuming all that money will eventually be added to the payroll (roughly $25.6 million) – they were all tendered -- it’s hard to see the Tigers spending much more than another $5 million to $7 million on free agents going forward.   

    The meetings begin in earnest on Monday and conclude with the Rule 5 draft on Thursday.

     

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

     

     

