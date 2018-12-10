The San Francisco Giants claimed former Tigers outfielder Mike Gerber off waivers. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Las Vegas — The big-league indoctrination for outfielder Mike Gerber could not have gone worse last season. He struck out 21 times and managed just four hits in 47 plate appearances in 18 games with the Tigers.

It was, to say the least, an uncharacteristic struggle. In five minor-league seasons, Gerber had hit .279, with a .346 on-base percentage, slugging .468 with an OPS of .814. None of that translated for him to the big leagues last season.

The Tigers took him off the 40-man roster last Thursday and placed him on waivers, which was required ahead of the Rule 5 draft. But his minor-league track record did not go unnoticed.

On Monday, Gerber was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants.

It’s a much-needed fresh start and a strong opportunity for Gerber. The Giants, at present, don’t have a lot of organizational depth in the outfield. In fact, at 26 years old, Gerber is the oldest outfielder in the system not on the projected 25-man roster.

And he’s the only outfielder in their system right now ticketed for Triple A.

The Tigers, meanwhile, now have three open spots on their 40-man roster. One of those spots, and possibly two, are ticketed for Rule 5 draftees. The other is open in case the Tigers sign a free agent. They are looking for a veteran, tier-two shortstop they can sign on a one-year deal.

Golf with Gardy

Among the items the Tigers have donated for auction in support of the annual Winter Meetings Charity Auction is "Golf with Gardy."

The winning bidder and two guests will have the opportunity to play golf with manager Ron Gardenhire on a mutually agreed upon date and course to be determined. The winner also will receive four tickets to a Tigers game, parking in the Tigers Garage and four passes to watch batting practice on the field.

The item opened with a bid of $625 Monday morning. The auction will continue through Thursday, with the proceeds going to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Negro Leagues Museum.

Make a bid or follow the auction at MLB.com/wintermeetingsauction.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky