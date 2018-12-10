Pitcher Tyson Ross finished last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in nine appearances. (Photo: Colin E. Braley, Associated Press)

Las Vegas — The Tigers have apparently thrown another life-line to a veteran starting pitcher, another former All-Star, looking for a bounceback season.

As first reported by MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal, the Tigers reached an agreement with right-handed pitcher Tyson Ross, a one-year deal worth $5.75, according to a source close to the negotiations who requested anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized.

The Tigers, as is their policy, won’t confirm the signing until the medical tests and reports are in.

Ross, 31, finished the 2018 season with the Cardinals and pitched well, going 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in nine games (one start). He spent most of the season with the Padres, making 22 starts. It was his first full season in the big leagues since 2015.

Combined, he pitched 149.2 innings last year, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.296 WHIP, with 122 strikeouts and 62 walks.

His best work came in 2014 and 2015 with the Padres. In 64 starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP. He averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.6 walks. But his career was derailed in 2016 when he underwent surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

He hasn’t been the same pitcher since.

His fastball velocity, once averaging between 93 and 94 mph, stayed at 91-92 mph last season and he threw mostly sliders (41 percent).

Ross and veteran lefty Matt Moore, who the Tigers signed for $2.5 million last week, will compete for a rotation spot next season with Michael Fulmer, Jordan Zimmermann, Matthew Boyd, Daniel Norris and Spencer Turnbull.

