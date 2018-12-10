Meet RHP Tyson Ross
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a game Saturday, July 28, 2018, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a game Saturday, July 28, 2018, in San Diego. Gregory Bull, AP
Fullscreen
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in San Diego. Gregory Bull, AP
Fullscreen
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, and starting pitcher Tyson Ross talk on the mound during the first inning of the first game in a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Philadelphia.
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, and starting pitcher Tyson Ross talk on the mound during the first inning of the first game in a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Fullscreen
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross delivers during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross delivers during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Jeff Haynes, AP
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 13, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 13, 2018 in San Diego, California. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher Tyson Ross of San Diego Padres warms up prior a game against Los Angeles Dodgers on May 4, 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico.
Starting pitcher Tyson Ross of San Diego Padres warms up prior a game against Los Angeles Dodgers on May 4, 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico. Azael Rodriguez, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at on July 1, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at on July 1, 2018 in San Diego, California. Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 12, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 12, 2018 in San Diego, California. Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 28, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 28, 2018 in San Diego, California. Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Fullscreen
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Denver.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Tyson Ross works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on August 12, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tyson Ross of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on August 12, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian Davidson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws during the fifth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws during the fifth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
Tyson Ross of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning on September 13, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Tyson Ross of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning on September 13, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Las Vegas — The Tigers have apparently thrown another life-line to a veteran starting pitcher, another former All-Star, looking for a bounceback season.

    As first reported by MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal, the Tigers reached an agreement with right-handed pitcher Tyson Ross, a one-year deal worth $5.75, according to a source close to the negotiations who requested anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized.

    The Tigers, as is their policy, won’t confirm the signing until the medical tests and reports are in.

    Ross, 31, finished the 2018 season with the Cardinals and pitched well, going 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in nine games (one start). He spent most of the season with the Padres, making 22 starts. It was his first full season in the big leagues since 2015.

    Combined, he pitched 149.2 innings last year, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.296 WHIP, with 122 strikeouts and 62 walks.

    More: Tigers lose OF Mike Gerber off waivers to Giants

    His best work came in 2014 and 2015 with the Padres. In 64 starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP. He averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.6 walks. But his career was derailed in 2016 when he underwent surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

    He hasn’t been the same pitcher since.  

    His fastball velocity, once averaging between 93 and 94 mph, stayed at 91-92 mph last season and he threw mostly sliders (41 percent).

    Ross and veteran lefty Matt Moore, who the Tigers signed for $2.5 million last week, will compete for a rotation spot next season with Michael Fulmer, Jordan Zimmermann, Matthew Boyd, Daniel Norris and Spencer Turnbull.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE