Following a 31-season stint as Tigers player, coach, minor-league manager, and hitting instructor, Bruce Fields is not returning to the team in 2019.

Fields’ contract as the Tigers’ minor-league roving hitting instructor was not renewed following the 2018 season, he confirmed Wednesday.

Fields first joined the Tigers after they drafted him in 1978 following a multi-sport career at Everett High in Lansing, where Fields was the basketball backcourt partner of Magic Johnson.

He made it to Detroit in 1986 and played 16 games before being traded to the Mariners, where he played in 1987 and ’88. Fields returned to the Tigers as a minor-league staffer and manager where he twice won the Midwest League Manager of the Year Award.

He joined the Tigers as hitting coach from 2003-05 and later was hitting coach for the Indians. He returned to the Tigers in 2012 and has worked since as the team’s overall farm team batting consultant.

The Tigers also decided against renewing the contracts of two longtime minor-league staffers, Marilyn Acevedo and Avi Becher.

