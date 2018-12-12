Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer celebrates after driving in two runs with a single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Las Vegas — On Tuesday night, Tigers general manager Al Avila said he was slow-playing the shortstop market, not wanting to rush a deal now and potentially miss out on a bigger and better deal later.

Less than 12 hours later, he had an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran shortstop Jordy Mercer, worth $5.25 million. The deal, first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, was confirmed by an industry source familiar with the negotiations.

Mercer, 32, has a career slash-line of .256/.316/.383 in seven seasons with the Pirates. Last season, sidelined by a hand injury in August, he played in just 117 games, hitting .251 with a .696 OPS and six home runs.

He has been a steady, positionally-sound defender over his career, but his metrics have slipped in recent years. In terms of defensive runs saved (per FanGraphs), his last plus season was 2014 (plus-9). He’s been a minus-19 the last three years (minus-9 in 2016, minus-1 in 2017 and minus-9 last season).

He has been at the top of the Tigers candidates list at shortstop since they decided not to bring back free agent Jose Iglesias. The Tigers are hoping he can bridge the gap at shortstop until top prospects Willi Castro and/or Sergio Alcantara are ready to compete at the big-league level.

